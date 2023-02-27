Developed in partnership with the Discovery Channel, North to Alaska focuses on local immersion through taste, sound and storytelling. It's this unique collection of programming that will have you considering a Princess Alaska cruise above any other Alaskan cruise.
Here are eight reasons why Princess cruises to Alaska should be on everyone's bucket list.
Regional restaurants like the Bonanza Bar & Grill and Tracy's King Crab Shack in Juneau have teamed up with Princess to offer some of their signature dishes onboard in the Lido Deck. The chefs also have been trained by Alaska seafood experts and will be cooking up myriad seafood menu items (including your very own catch).
A Princess Alaska cruise offers travelers the opportunity to reel in a fish during the day while on an excursion and have it prepared for you for dinner that night. In Crown Grill, you can find a North to Alaska tasting menu with dishes from Alaska red king crab legs and venison loin to lingonberry sorbet and, of course, salmon (with spruce tips).
During a day of Glacier Bay viewing, the complimentary Trident Grill might cook up a seafood clam chowder recipe from Bonanza Bar & Grill -- and it might be one of the best things you'll have during your cruise. Local beer onboard includes Denali Red, a special craft beer brewed in partnership with the Denali Brewing Company.
If you’re enjoying a Princess Alaska cruise and you’re searching for the best beer, learn more about the best beer in Alaska to taste test while on land.
The Great Alaska Lumberjack Show has long been a draw for cruisers calling at Ketchikan. In Princess' program, you'll have an opportunity to try your own arm in an ax-throwing competition led by some real-life lumberjacks.
Taken from the popular land-based lumberjack show, a similar demonstration called LoggerHeads is held on most cruises in the theater. There's a presentation on the history and culture of logging as well, but what onlookers are really there to see is a bunch of sharp tools being thrown about onstage.
Be sure to look closely at the best Alaska cruise itinerary to see if the competition is indeed onboard your chosen Princess Alaska cruise.
"Deadliest Catch" Captain David Lethin and his crew can be seen onboard sharing their real-life tales of crab fishing in the Bering Sea. Even if you aren't familiar with the show, almost anyone can appreciate a sailor's story.
North to Alaska also brings special lecturers onboard each cruise to give passengers even more information about topics affecting the 49th state.
While featured guests differ on each sailing, they might include Libby Riddles, the Iditarod's first female champion; mountain climbers who have conquered Denali; or The New York Times' bestselling author Nick Jans.
In an activity dubbed Tales from the Wild, Jans -- who's lived in and explored the Alaskan frontier for nearly four decades -- discusses the emotional story behind the inspiration for his book "A Wolf Called Romeo." Make sure you have tissues on hand.
Experience the stories of these Alaskan adventurers on ships like the Grand Princess take week-long (or more) journeys, which means you won’t miss a thing.
What better excuse is there for you to stay up past your bedtime than a midnight sun deck party? As part of the Klondike Festival (Alaskan entertainment inspired by the Gold Rush), you can enjoy live music, dancing, hot beverages and themed activities as you soak in the lingering twilight at the back of the ship.
A lecture called "Strange Things Done Under the Midnight Sun" will keep the curious captive. Klondike activities on other days might include pennywhistle (a small flute popular in Alaskan folk music) classes along with Alaska-themed Movies Under the Stars and traditional dance performances.
Find Movies Under the Stars on most Princess Cruises in Alaska, including Discovery Princess. North to Alaska cruise packages that have something for the whole family to enjoy.
If you don't want your kids' Alaska vacation to revolve exclusively around video games and movie watching, send them to Princess' Alaska Explorers youth program, which offers fun, educational and adventurous programming.
In a partnership with Glacier Bay rangers, every Princess Alaska cruise allows kids to spend the day becoming junior park rangers and learning about Alaska's many national parks and wildlife. This is in addition to activities held throughout the cruise encouraging families to participate in a Deadliest Catch-themed crab-sorting game, "panning for gold" and Discovery Channel trivia.
Make sure your junior park rangers have packed for their Alaskan cruise just right so that they are dressed properly for their Alaskan adventures.
You don't have to book a sledding excursion to get some one-on-one time with Alaska's cutest residents. Puppies in the Piazza is Princess' partnership with a dog sledding camp in Skagway.
Baby sled-dogs-to-be come aboard to cuddle and pose for photos with passengers while their handlers are available to discuss Alaska's official state sport. It's the only time -- outside of service animals -- you will see four-footed friends on a cruise ship.
The Puppies in the Piazza event is included onboard all Princess Cruises in Alaska, including Ruby Princess.
Not only do all Princess cruise ships in Alaska carry an onboard naturalist, but park rangers also board in Glacier Bay to provide context for what passengers are seeing. The tips, which are broadcasted over the loudspeaker, come in well-timed spurts, thus avoiding hours of droning commentary.
A live presentation is also made in the theater before the ship reaches Glacier Bay.
Between expert explanations, location-specific inserts in the daily cruise newsletters and information given on shore tours, it will become way more common to muse aloud, "Look at that," rather than "What is that?"
The onboard naturalist also hosts frequent onboard lectures and discussions about topics such as Communication between Cetaceans and Living from the Land & Sea. Even cheap Alaska cruises can contain a treasure trove of information while you’re cruising in the breathtaking 49th state.
Top photographers join cruisers onboard with the North to Alaska program. Award-winning photographers like Carl Johnson, Kim Heacox, Carl Johnson and Daryl Pederson join travelers on board and share their wisdom on how to capture the best Alaska pictures.
Join other cruisers onboard ships like Royal Princess to hone your photography skills while truly enjoying what their Alaska cruise packages have to offer.
North to Alaska is available on every Princess cruise ship in Alaska. You can also learn more about other cruise ships sailing through Alaska if you’re on the fence about taking an Alaska cruise with Princess.
