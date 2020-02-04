  • Newsletter
Jamie's Italian on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)

Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Jamie's Italian on Anthem of the Seas

Created through a partnership between Royal Caribbean and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, Jamie's Italian serves up delicious family-style Italian fare.

Ambiance

Eclectic doesn't do Jamie's Italian Restaurant decor justice. A little bit rustic Italian trattoria, a little bit highway-side diner and school cafeteria, Jamie's is decked out in a head-scratching assortment of plush blue booths, wooden and steel tables, armchairs, green and yellow metal cafeteria chairs, dried peppers and sausages hanging on the wall, industrial lighting and chandeliers. You don't need to get all gussied up to dine here; jeans and tees are just fine.

Meals

The three-course menu at Royal Caribbean's Jamie's Italian includes starters, pasta and risotto, and main courses. Highlights include Tuscan bean and Single Estate Italian olive oil bruschetta, tomato and mozzarella risotto rice balls, the cured meats plank, truffle tagliatelle, prawn linguine, prosciutto and pear salad, grilled garlic and rosemary chicken, slow-cooked pork belly and Jamie's famous Italian burger of chuck and flank steak with smoked mozzarella, balsamic onions, tomato, pickles and chilies.

Jamie's Italian on Anthem of the Seas

Price

The prices are about $20 to $35 for lunch and $35 to $45 for dinner (but can vary by ship).

Jamie's Italian

Jamie's Italian

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Jamie's Italian?

You'll find Jamie's Italian on the following ships:  

  • Anthem of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Ovation of the Seas
  • Quantum of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas
  • Navigator of the Seas
  • Mariner of the Seas
  • Spectrum of the Seas

See photos of Jamie's Italian on Anthem of the Seas.

Updated February 04, 2020

