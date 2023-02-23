Steakhouse on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Carnival's steakhouses -- among the line's few for-fee alternative dining venues -- are a treat for meat-lovers on select ships. The restaurants offer a more upscale, intimate setting for those who are celebrating a special occasion or those who just want something a little different.

Ambiance

These dinner-only extra-charge venues vary from vessel to vessel, and each bears a different name and style of decor. On Carnival Breeze, for example, you'll find Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, which features a palette of white, brown and gold; Carnival Freedom's version is the Sun King Steakhouse, showcasing deep blue and maroon with marble and gilded accents that exude a regal feel.

Confusingly, the steakhouse dress code is listed as "cruise casual / elegant." According to the definition of each on Carnival's website, that means you're free to show up in anything from jeans and a collared shirt to a tuxedo or cocktail dress. (On our visit, however, most people chose something in between the two -- khakis or dress pants with collared shirts for men and dress pants with blouses or casual dresses for women.)

Carnival Steakhouse Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Price

Dining at one of the onboard steakhouses carries a per-person fee of $38 for adults and $12 for children 11 and under. Reservations are recommended.

Which ships have Carnival's Steakhouse?

Steakhouses can be found on the following Carnival ships: