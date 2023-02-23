  • Newsletter
Steakhouse on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse on Carnival Breeze

Carnival's steakhouses -- among the line's few for-fee alternative dining venues -- are a treat for meat-lovers on select ships. The restaurants offer a more upscale, intimate setting for those who are celebrating a special occasion or those who just want something a little different.

Ambiance

These dinner-only extra-charge venues vary from vessel to vessel, and each bears a different name and style of decor. On Carnival Breeze, for example, you'll find Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, which features a palette of white, brown and gold; Carnival Freedom's version is the Sun King Steakhouse, showcasing deep blue and maroon with marble and gilded accents that exude a regal feel.

Confusingly, the steakhouse dress code is listed as "cruise casual / elegant." According to the definition of each on Carnival's website, that means you're free to show up in anything from jeans and a collared shirt to a tuxedo or cocktail dress. (On our visit, however, most people chose something in between the two -- khakis or dress pants with collared shirts for men and dress pants with blouses or casual dresses for women.)

Dinner at Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse on Carnival Breeze

Carnival Steakhouse Menu

Carnival Steakhouse Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Price

Dining at one of the onboard steakhouses carries a per-person fee of $38 for adults and $12 for children 11 and under. Reservations are recommended.

Which ships have Carnival's Steakhouse?

Steakhouses can be found on the following Carnival ships:

  • Carnival Breeze
  • Carnival Conquest
  • Carnival Dream
  • Carnival Freedom
  • Carnival Glory
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Legend
  • Carnival Liberty
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Miracle
  • Carnival Panorama
  • Carnival Pride
  • Carnival Spirit
    • Carnival Sunrise
  • Carnival Sunshine
  • Carnival Valor
  • Carnival Vista

Updated March 12, 2020

How was this article?

