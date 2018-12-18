The new menu goes along with chic new restaurant spaces on two of the ships, and romantic, classically styled environs on other vessels in the fleet. Whichever menu or restaurant you experience, you'll enjoy Princess' take on warm Italian hospitality and filling meals.

For a taste of Mediterranean cuisine while onboard your Princess cruise, make a reservation at Sabatini's. Currently available on a dozen ships in the fleet, Princess has begun rolling out a newly designed menu filled with new takes on antipasti, freshly prepared pasta dishes and secondi, delicious meat and fish courses, followed by tempting desserts. For the time being, there are two different menus and the one you get will depend on the ship you sail.

On board the Caribbean Princess and Grand Princess, a redesigned Sabatini's includes a fresh, contemporary look with rustic wood tables and sleek dark leather furnishings.

Arguably the most elegant dining space on the ship, Sabatini's is richly adorned with golden stained glass light fixtures, wood and stone columns, and draped windows that overlook the ocean. Soothing music plays in the background.

Meals

Classic Menu

Meals at the traditional Sabatini's restaurants -- with the classic menu -- begin with a complimentary basket of crispy breadsticks, rosemary flatbread with prosciutto and marinated olives.

Appetizers follow with a choice of burrata cheese with tomato carpaccio and balsamic syrup; vitello tonnato (thinly sliced veal roast with tuna and caper aioli); porcini mushrooms with grilled zucchini, eggplant and garlic; salad with shrimp, fennel, white beans and white truffle oil; fried calamari; twice-baked artichoke souffle; white bean and black mussel soup; and a mixed salad. Related: Toscana on Oceania Cruises (Plus Menu)

For the pasta course, choose from spaghetti with diver scallops, jumbo shrimp and black mussels; braised short rib penne pasta; or spinach, ricotta and fontina cheese manicotti.

Main courses include baked striped bass in a zucchini crust; garlic shrimp with vegetables; lobster prepared three ways; chicken supreme stuffed with eggplant; a 10-ounce strip steak; or roasted veal rack with mushroom ragout.

For dessert, you can order a variety of Italian style after-dinner drinks (for purchase) to go along with your selection, including espresso crème brulee, star anise biscotti, white chocolate mousse with limoncello cream; and zabaglione.

New Menu

Aboard Caribbean Princess, Grand Princess, Regal Princess, Coral Princess and Star Princess, cruisers will enjoy a new Sabatini's menu, designed by Italian chef Angelo Auriana. Related: 6 Best Pizza Shops on Cruise Ships

Like most Italian restaurants, the meal begins with bread. This time it's a rustic whole-wheat loaf, Tuscan zonzelle with roasted tomato and bell pepper passata, and prosciuotto crudo served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Diners then choose an antipasti, soup or salad, pasta and main course. Antipasti treats include fried zucchini and yellow squash, smoked scamorza and housemade crostini as well as chickpea fritters with squid, prawns, eggplant, carrots, green beans and a lemon garlic aioli. The next course features a celery, mushroom and toasted hazelnut fondue or an escarole salad with celery, pear and orange zest.

The pasta course offers a handful of choices, like risotto with beets, gorgonzola and pistachios or buckwheat pappardelle with braised beef check. The entrees also include items such as lake trout rolls with rosemary polenta, porchetta, breaded veal vallet, a vegetarian polenta with mushrooms, mozzarella and truffle, and more.