Why Emerald Waterways Is the River Cruise Line for You

Voted Cruise Critic's Best River Cruise Line for Value in 2015, Emerald Waterways -- a division of luxury line Scenic Cruises -- launched in 2014 with twin vessels: the 182-passenger Emerald Sky and Emerald Star. The line debuted Emerald Sun and Emerald Dawn the following year, and has steadily added ships in Europe. In 2019, Emerald will add Emerald Harmony on the Mekong in Southeast Asia and also launch a chartered yacht in Croatia

With bold and modern designs, Emerald appeals to young cruisers and travelers looking for moderately priced, all-inclusive journeys along the Rhine, Danube and other European rivers.

Emerald will float your boat if you like...

Mod design

Impeccably maintained, Emerald's airy decor glitters with glass, mirrors and mid-century, modernist chic.

Clever architecture

A retractable roof pours sunshine into the stern's stunning 258-square-foot infinity pool. At 6 p.m. each evening, the pool's floor rises flush with the deck. A crewmember then mops and dries the area and sets out chairs, transforming the lounge into a petite movie theater.

Simplifying your budget

Fares covers all excursions, gratuities and drinks — including beer, wine and soft drinks — at lunch and dinner.

Peace of mind

In 2017, Emerald Waterways also introduced a guarantee that provides a refund of up to $475 per day for up to seven days, or $3,325 per person, for issues that include the ship being unable to sail due to high or low water levels, mechanical breakdowns or industrial action affecting the sailing. The guarantee is valid, regardless of what country you book in.

All-inclusive, active culture-rich itineraries

Daily shore excursions spotlight history and culture, including flashes of local color. Curious about the world-famous Red Light District in Amsterdam? The cruise line offers nighttime walking tours there. (Just ditch your camera in your cabin. A passenger once defied the "no photos" request and got chased into a canal by a prostitute eager to preserve her anonymity.) The line also has EmeraldACTIVE tours that focus on biking, hiking and kayaking, along with Active Managers to help passengers get the most out of their experience.

Sustainable art

Plants bloom inside giant eggshells, which have the place of pride among Emerald's eco-friendly decor. Other standouts include exhibits of marlins' teeth, non-endangered coral and ancient petrified wood.

Lunch buffets

The kitchen turns out spectacular spreads with eight hot dishes, a salad bar and desserts ranging from cheese platters to scoops of artisanal ice cream. Emerald also weaves in local flavors, like kirschenplotzer — a bread-pudding with sour cherries — in northern Europe.

Films

Not only do the ships have movie theaters (and complimentary popcorn), but their in-room, flat-screen TVs show another 50 titles.

Pretending to row your boat

The tiny gym includes a bench, stationary bike and rowing machine. (Pop open the facing cupboard, and enjoy footage from the bow camera.)

Fantastic accents

Passengers tend to be a quarter Brits, one-third Kiwis and Aussies, and only 45 percent North Americans.

Emerald probably isn't the line for you if you like...

Bifocals

The frosted-glass staircase sometimes proves challenging for passengers with heavy-duty eyeglasses, especially the first step down from the Horizon Deck's black marble floor. Chrome railings add to the slip-'n'-slide excitement. Emerald Waterways is working on safety measures, but unsteady travelers still might want to take the elevator.

Dressing up

Leave the cocktail frocks and full suits at home. Even the welcome dinner and farewell gala never rise above "smart casual." Jeans are appropriate, but avoid shorts and flip-flops.

French balconies

Most rooms have virtual verandahs; with the touch of a button, the floor-to-ceiling windows slide halfway down. An inner screen helps prevent insect invasions.

Grazing at all hours

While two espresso machines keep the caffeine flowing 24/7, Emerald leaves out a single tub of cookies for passengers who get hungry at odd hours. However, it does serve delicious late-night snacks in the Horizon Bar, which hosts live music and a very popular trivia competition.

Onboard shopping

The ships avoid hustling so much that most passengers overlook their onboard shops (a few glass cabinets outside the Riviera Deck beauty salons). Instead, stock up on essentials and souvenirs in port, where your euros help the local economy.

Sprawling games of mini-golf

Three holes pocket the top Sun Deck, corralled by a 410-foot circular track. More competitive players will need to head ashore.

