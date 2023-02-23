Crown Grill is a worthy splurge for meat-lovers on Princess Cruises. The line's signature steakhouse offers an extensive menu of steaks and seafood -- there's even a selection of flavored gourmet salts to titillate diners' taste buds. Come hungry, and make sure you leave room for dessert.

Ambiance at Crown Grill

With cozy booths, dim lighting and dark earth tones, Crown Grill epitomizes a classic steakhouse. The venue is quiet; you hardly see many kids, despite it being open to ages 3 and up. You will, however, feel more energy near the theater-style kitchen, which allows diners to see the chefs at work behind a wall of windows. Attention to detail also adds to the ambiance. Servers make the rounds with a cart that showcases all the various meat cuts and marbling and take the time to explain each option. On Royal-class ships, Crown Grill is attached to the Wheelhouse Bar, a British pub-style venue that features live music via a piano or band. You'll notice a more upbeat vibe in the Crown Grill on these ships.

Meals at Crown Grill

The dinner menu is divided into seven key areas: appetizers, soups and salads, seafood, steaks, chops, salts and desserts. Popular dishes include the 14-ounce rib-eye with heavy marbling, New Zealand double lamb chops with rosemary essence, and 4-ounce Maine lobster tails. (Unlike many cruise line specialty restaurants, there is no extra fee for special items such as Maine lobster.) Hawaiian black salt, smoked applewood salt and Himalayan mountain pink salt can be added to complement the steak dishes. Desserts cater to every taste, with options for chocolate-lovers, cheesecake fans and those with a sweet tooth who just want to nibble.

Crown Grill is only open for dinner, from 6 to 11 p.m. fleetwide, though select ships use the space for Princess' suite-only breakfast. These options run the gamut from eggs Benedict to French toast, and include an assortment of Norman Love chocolate pastries and tarts.

Price

For dinner, the cover charge is $29 for adults and $14.50 for children ages 3 to 12. Suite-passenger breakfast is complimentary.

Crown Grill Menu on Princess Ships

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Crown Grill?

Crown Grill is found on the following Princess ships:

• Caribbean Princess

• Crown Princess

• Emerald Princess

• Golden Princess

• Grand Princess

• Regal Princess

• Royal Princess

• Ruby Princess

• Majestic Princess

• Star Princess