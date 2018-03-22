  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
5 Best Carnival Freedom Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Freedom Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Cruise Cocktails
5 Best Carnival Cruise Cocktails
Carnival Cruise Line Australia Alcohol Policy
Carnival Cruise Line Australia Alcohol Policy
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Ovation of the Seas: Designed for China
Ovation of the Seas: Designed for China
Tasting the Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City, Yukon, on an Alaska Cruisetour
Tasting the Sourtoe Cocktail in Dawson City, Yukon, on an Alaska Cruisetour
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
Alchemy Bar on Carnival Freedom
Alchemy Bar on Carnival Freedom

Alchemy Bar on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Alchemy Bar on Carnival Freedom
Alchemy Bar on Carnival Freedom
Erica Silverstein
Contributor

If you're looking for some "cocktail therapy," the Alchemy Bar on Carnival cruise ships should be your destination. This cocktail bar with a pharmacy theme serves up mixed drinks with creative ingredients to cruisers who like a little style with their substance.

What It Is

Carnival's Alchemy Bar looks like an old-timey pharmacy with mysteriously labeled drawers and shelves behind the bar, which sports corked glass bottles and vials, hardback books and even phrenology models. Bartenders are specially trained mixologists who wear white lab coats and create cocktails using herbs, infused vodkas and fresh juices. (A good percentage of drinks involve some ingredient, like rosemary or cinnamon, being burned with a lighter.)

Drinks are divided into categories, such as Passion Potions, Energizing Elixirs, Relief for What Ails and the Medicine Cabinet. "Zero-proof elixirs" (aka nonalcoholic drinks) are also available. While well stocked with cucumbers, elderflower liqueur and chipotle pineapple syrup, the Alchemy Bar does not supply soda or a blender, so you'll have to look elsewhere for some standard cruise ship drinks. If you're feeling daring, you can fill out a "prescription" to devise your own cocktail; if you're more indecisive, order a flight of four martinis off an abbreviated menu.

The Alchemy Bar is especially popular before dinner -- specifically on ships where it's located near the dining room entrance -- but is a favorite throughout the evening. Waits can be long at rush times because only a few bartenders on the ship are trained to work at this bar.

Related: Things to Do in San Francisco Before a Cruise

Menu

Note:

This is a sample menu

and is subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Related: North Sea Cruise Tips

Price

Drinks are $10.95, with a 15 percent gratuity automatically added on top. Drinks at the Alchemy Bar are covered under Carnival's Cheers drinks package.

Ships

Carnival's Alchemy Bar is available on the following ships:

  • Carnival Breeze
  • Carnival Conquest

Carnival Dream

  • Carnival Ecstasy
  • Carnival Elation
  • Carnival Fascination
  • Carnival Freedom
  • Carnival Glory
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Imagination
  • Carnival Inspiration
  • Carnival Legend
  • Carnival Liberty
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Miracle
  • Carnival Panorama
  • Carnival Pride
  • Carnival Sensation
  • Carnival Spirit
  • Carnival Sunrise
  • Carnival Sunshine
  • Carnival Valor
  • Carnival Vista

See

photos of the Alchemy Bar on Carnival Freedom

.

Updated March 22, 2018

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent