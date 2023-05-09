When you're enjoying your cruise miles away from home, chances are high that you're being looked after by crew members who are also a long way from home. But when you disembark (and can satisfy your homesickness), they will be staying onboard for up to eight months more.

For many cruisers, it sounds like a dream job, but have you ever wondered what it's like working on a cruise ship?

Cruise Critic was provided with a fascinating glimpse into careers at sea, and life behind the scenes, when Royal Caribbean Group let us tour its crew training and housing facility in the Philippines. Here's what we learned, including eight facts about working on a cruise ship you might not know.