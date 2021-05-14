Holland America vs. Celebrity Cruises

Both Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line offer cruisers a sophisticated at-sea experience, but they differ wildly when it comes to the onboard vibe. While Holland America attracts an older demographic who prefer a night in the lounge listening to live music to late-night parties, Celebrity appeals to a younger, more urbane set who are more likely to be on top of the latest food, wine and cocktail trends. To help you pick the cruise line that is right for you, Cruise Critic pits Holland America vs. Celebrity in a head-to-head comparison. There is no winner -- except you, who will have a better idea of which cruise line suits your needs.