BlueIguana Cantina on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Erica Silverstein
Contributor
Craving Mexican for lunch -- or even breakfast? BlueIguana Cantina is Carnival's poolside Mexican venue that's perfect for tasty food and short lines.

On This Page

  • Ambiance
  • Meals
  • Menu
  • Price
  • Which ships have BlueIguana Cantina?

Ambiance

The cantina doesn't have its own space but occupies a corner of the pool deck, near the buffet entrance. Order your food from the main counter, then hit up the salsa bar for toppings. The cantina has its own alfresco dining area with wooden benches decorated with colorful tiles and rainbow balusters.

BlueIguana Cantina on Carnival Breeze

Meals

BlueIguana serves huevos rancheros (fried eggs on tortillas with beans and meat), breakfast burritos and arepas (corn pancakes with melted cheese inside) at breakfast. Many people don't realize it's open for breakfast, so lines can be short, especially early in the cruise. At lunchtime, order fish, chicken or pork tacos or burritos with a number of filling options.

BlueIguana Breakfast Cantina Menu

BlueIguana Lunch Cantina Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Price

All meals at Carnival's BlueIguana Cantina are included in your cruise fare.

Which ships have BlueIguana Cantina?

BlueIguana Cantina can be found on all ships in the Carnival fleet. See

photos of BlueIguana Cantina on Carnival Breeze

Updated March 05, 2020

