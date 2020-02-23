Giovanni's Table on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)

Added to several Royal Caribbean ships as a replacement for Portofino, Giovanni's Table offers a more upscale menu of Italian fare, featuring delicious appetizers, soups, pasta dishes, main courses and desserts, as well as an extensive wine selection.

Ambiance

Royal Caribbean has outfitted the venue with dark woods for a classy vibe, mixed with stainless steel and gray brick touches that feel industrial and contemporary. On some ships, floor-to-ceiling windows offer sea views; on Oasis and Allure of the Seas, Giovanni's Table is on Central Park with some outdoor seating. At inside tables, passengers can watch through an opening as their food is prepared in the kitchen.

Meals

The five-course dinner menu includes choices like potato gnocchi with bleu cheese sauce; prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella cheese with ciabatta; vegetarian lentil and root vegetable soup; mixed greens with Dijon mustard drizzle; an eight-ounce grilled beef tenderloin and a chocolate-cream-filled cannoli. Bread is provided, too, with seasoned dipping oil. The lunch menu is slightly smaller, featuring more soup, salad and pasta choices; entrees include steak, chicken and fish selections. Reservations are recommended.

Price

The cost for Giovanni's Table is $25 per person for dinner and $15 per person for lunch.

Giovanni's Table Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Giovanni's Table?

Giovanni's Table is found on the following Royal Caribbean ships: