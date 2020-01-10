  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Oasis of the Seas vs. Quantum of the Seas: a Cruise Ship Comparison
Oasis of the Seas vs. Quantum of the Seas: a Cruise Ship Comparison
6 Ships With Over-the-Top Cruise Ship Decor
6 Ships With Over-the-Top Cruise Ship Decor
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
Where to Find Your Favorite Characters on a Cruise
Where to Find Your Favorite Characters on a Cruise
Which Royal Caribbean Suite Should I Book?
Which Royal Caribbean Suite Should I Book?
Royal Promenade on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Promenade on Royal Caribbean Cruises
What Lines Are Doing With Next-Gen Cruise Technology
What Lines Are Doing With Next-Gen Cruise Technology
Where to Find Starbucks on Cruise Ships
Where to Find Starbucks on Cruise Ships
Where Can You Get Your Starbucks Coffee Fix on Royal Caribbean? We Spill the Beans
Where Can You Get Your Starbucks Coffee Fix on Royal Caribbean? We Spill the Beans
Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas
Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas

Sorrento's Pizza on Royal Caribbean

Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas
Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas
Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Sorrento's, Royal Caribbean's latest pizza parlor, is on the cruise line's newest ships -- those in the Freedom, Quantum and Oasis classes -- as well as Majesty of the Seas. Passengers can enjoy free slices nearly around the clock, along with gratis nibbles like fruit and sandwiches on some ships (excluding Oasis and Allure).

Ambiance

Located on the Royal Promenade, Sorrento's locations are generally done up in brick and dark wood with granite countertops and display cases that house the venue's tasty offerings. Black and red are the primary colors, and you'll find photos of famed actors and singers throughout. Seating can be found both inside Sorrento's at vinyl booths (similar to what you'd find in a diner) and outside along the promenade (via tables and chairs).

Related: Seafood Shack on Carnival Cruise Line (Menu)

Meals

Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas
Sorrento's on Harmony of the Seas

On non-Oasis-class ships with Sorrento's, cruisers can order everything from fruit and pastries during sea day breakfast to paninis, grilled veggies, desserts and a selection of cheeses throughout the rest of the day. And, of course, there's the pizza. Served on red dishes -- often in the shape of triangles to more snugly accommodate the slices -- plain and pepperoni varieties are standard. Other types rotate on a daily basis and include Hawaiian and Mexican. Soda and beer are also available.

Related: 7 Unhealthy Foods to Avoid on a Cruise -- and How to Combat the Calories

Price

Everything at Sorrento's (except soda and beer, which cost extra) is included in the price of your cruise fare.

Ships

Sorrento's is found on:

  • Allure of the Seas
  • Anthem of the Seas
  • Freedom of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Independence of the Seas
  • Liberty of the Seas
  • Majesty of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Quantum of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas

Pictures of Sorrento's on Freedom of the Seas

Updated January 10, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent