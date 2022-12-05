  • Newsletter
Chops Grille on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
Chops Grille on Anthem of the Seas

For Royal Caribbean, Chops Grille steakhouse serves as the place to snag steak onboard, but there's lots more to the menu, which also includes fish, lamb, pork and chicken options. It's one of many for-fee options available on Royal Caribbean's ships, and it's an ideal spot for special-occasion meals to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or just a romantic dinner outside of the main dining room.

Ambiance

Generally, the steakhouse's dark woods are offset with jewel-toned carpeting and tan accents in addition to white tablecloths, all of which emphasize the restaurant's upscale feel. The smart casual dress code discourages jeans, and waiter service is part of the experience.

Chops Grille on Anthem of the Seas

Meals

Dinner and lunch are served at Chops, and vegetarians will want to keep their distance. The dinner menu includes several cuts of steak, as well as lamb, fish, pork and chicken dishes. Additionally, diners choose from a selection of appetizers like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, lobster bisque and several salads. Sides include a yummy variety of veggies, such as baked and mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and steamed asparagus. Dessert and a selection of sauces are also included in the cover charge.

The lunch menu offers a trimmed down selection of appetizers, entrees and sides, as well as two dessert options. Wine lists are available, as well, but all alcohol costs extra. Reservations for dinner are recommended.

Price

The price is $35 per person on most ships. On Oasis-class ships, the cost is $39 per person. Lunch costs $19 per person for adults and $10 per child.

Chops Grille Menu

Chops Grille Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Ships

Chops Grille can be found aboard all ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet, with the exception of Adventure of the Seas and Majesty of the Seas.

See photos of Chops Grille on Anthem of the Seas.

Updated January 29, 2018

