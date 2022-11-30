10 Best Honeymoon Cruises

With so much to plan for your wedding, the last thing you want to do is stress out about your honeymoon. Cruises make excellent honeymoons because they combine pampering with travel – you can vacation to fabulous destinations, without having to do the hard planning work. Plus cruise ships have plenty of ways onboard to relax, with spas, celebrity-chef restaurants, culinary classes, butlers and swanky bars, plus the sea as your backdrop.

Cruise Critic breaks down cruise honeymoon perks and packages, so you can get from the aisle to the gangway as breezily as possible. The following 10 best cruise lines for honeymoons offer the right mix of relaxation and romance.