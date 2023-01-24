Smoking Policies on Australia Cruise Ships

Once upon a time, smoking on cruises was the norm. Who could forget the ever-suave Carey Grant puffing away onboard the SS Constitution in "An Affair to Remember"?

Fast-forward to the mid-1990s when smoking on cruise ships was banned in some dining rooms and not everyone was happy. Carnival Cruise Lines led the way and Princess soon followed. In 1998, Carnival launched the first purpose-built smoke-free cruise ship, Paradise, later renamed Carnival Paradise. It caused a bit of a stir at the time as Carnival promised to fine any person caught smoking on that ship (US$250) and put them off at the next port!

Alas, the completely non-smoking cruise ship did not last. Apparently smokers also like to have a drink and a punt in the casino, so a non-smoking cruise ship meant loss of revenue.

So, can you smoke on a cruise ship these days? There are no "smokers lines" and there are no non-smoking cruises, but there are fewer places where passengers can light up. Here's the lowdown on cruise ship smoking policies in Australia and on ships that regularly visit Down Under.

Holland America Line

Where You Can Smoke:

Holland America is one of the only remaining cruise lines that allow smoking on balconies. Smoking is permitted on all cabin balconies (not inside the cabins), open decks, the casino and Seaview Bar. Electronic cigarettes (known as e-cigarettes) can be smoked inside the cabins, but not in other indoor areas of the ship. E-cigarettes can be smoked in the designated open deck areas.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins (with the exception of balconies), restaurants and most indoor areas (including showrooms) are non-smoking.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is prohibited inside; it is only allowed on outside decks and on cabin balconies.

P&O Cruises Australia

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking is only permitted in designated outside areas that are clearly marked.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins, including balconies and anywhere that is not a designated smoking area. E-cigarettes cannot be smoked in cabins or on cabin balconies. They can only be smoked in the designated smoking areas.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed in the designated outside areas.

Carnival Cruise Line Australia

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking is permitted only in designated outside areas that are clearly marked. During embarkation in Sydney, smoking is not permitted anywhere on board Carnival's two ships -- Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend -- until sailing.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins, including balconies and anywhere that is not a designated smoking area. E-cigarettes cannot be smoked in cabins or on cabin balconies. They can only be smoked in the designated smoking areas.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed in the designated outside areas.

Princess Cruises

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking is permitted only in designated outside areas that are clearly marked. However, passengers are allowed to smoke e-cigarettes in their cabins but not on cabin balconies.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins (except if smoking e-cigarettes), including balconies and anywhere that is not a designated smoking area.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed in the designated outside areas.

Cunard Line

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking is permitted in designated open deck areas that are clearly marked as well as the upper level of the G32 nightclub on Queen Mary 2. Electronic cigarettes, including those which do not emit smoke, are not permitted in public areas but can be used in staterooms, balconies and designated areas of the open deck.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins including balconies (except e-cigarettes) and all inside areas except the nightclub on QM2.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is allowed in the Churchill's cigar lounge on Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.

Royal Caribbean

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking, included e-cigarettes and pipes/cigars, is permitted only in designated outdoor areas on the starboard side of all ships in the fleet. On Explorer and Voyager of the Seas these are on decks 4 and 11. On Radiance of the Seas these are located on decks 5 and 11 and Legend of the Seas these areas are on decks 5 and 9.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins including balconies, inside public areas and in outside areas beyond those clearly designated.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking

Cigar and pipe smoking is only allowed in the designated outdoor deck areas.

Celebrity Cruises

Where You Can Smoke

Smoking, included e-cigarettes but not cigars and pipes, is permitted only in designated outdoor areas. On Celebrity Solstice these are on the port side of Deck 5 and the pool deck (Deck 15) also on the port side. Note that passengers must be at least 18 years of age to purchase, possess or use tobacco products on board.

Where You Can't Smoke

All cabins including balconies, inside public areas and in outside areas beyond those clearly designated.

Cigar and Pipe Smoking