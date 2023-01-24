8 Free Phone Travel Apps for Cruisers

Smart phones make life easier in so many ways, including preparing for and taking a cruise. From helping you pack to mapping a port city, downloadable phone travel apps have replaced pen, paper and guidebooks as the way du jour to jot reminders and research information. App stores are treasure troves for cruisers in search of ways to stay organized before and during their trip, with everything from virtual packing lists to guided tours. Most of these apps are free, with the option to pay for an upgrade to an advanced version with more bells and whistles. For example, our favorite language translator app, iHandy, offers a paid version that includes unlimited text to speech translations and a list of commonly used phrases, without all the obnoxious pop-up ads.

We spent some time digging for the hottest, free, cruise-worthy travel apps in iTunes and Google Play, and handpicked several that are essential for any savvy smartphone-user hitting the high seas.

Here are the eight free travel apps we found for cruisers.