Norwegian Cruise Line's Moderno Churrascaria is modeled after a traditional Brazilian steakhouse. Diners employ two-sided color cards to communicate with their waiters: Green says "more meat please," and red tells them you're full. Despite an extensive buffet with cheeses, deli meats, cold salads and veggies, meat is the star there -- beef, lamb, pork, chicken, you name it. Sit down with a plate of buffet items, order a caipirinha (traditional Brazilian cocktail similar to a mojito), and bring on the gauchos (or waiters), who come by offering various skewers of meat, one or two varieties at a time. Four sides accompany all meals: buttered rice, black beans, garlic mashed potatoes and fried sweet bananas. With a set cover charge, your money can stretch as far as your stomach with unlimited rounds of rotisserie included in the price.

Ambiance

Moderno occupies the same area of the ship as Norwegian's steakhouse Cagney's on many of the line's ships, welcoming diners to a meat-lover's paradise with dark, rich woods and leather seat cushions. Comfy booths enable families to have three-hour-long meals -- picking at the selection of more than 40 items from the buffet and awaiting gauchos to come by with their meat of choice. On Breakaway-class and Breakaway Plus-class ships with the Waterfront, couples can escape the bustle by dining alfresco at a table for two. If you get the opportunity to experience the churrascaria outside, we recommend taking the time to enjoy the sea air, watch the sunset and indulge in the procession of skewers, as well as the food that comes from them.

Meals

Once seated, a basket of Brazilian cheese bread called pao de queijo is placed at the table, but look away and it might be gone. Delightfully cheesy without being gooey, and baked with a slight crisp on the outside, this bread is hard to put down, even knowing you have to make room for the rest of the meal. Before the carousel of meats even commences, it's hard not to overdo it with the spread of prepared salads and accoutrements found at the massive salad bar buffet. Golden beets, mangos and corn salsa are a light and zesty way to offset the forthcoming pounds of pork.

Although many of the meats that pass by are worth trying (lamb and garlic beef), make the decision to pass up some to make more room for others. For instance, consider forfeiting the standard chorizo (Spanish sausage with red wine and parmesan cheese) for linguica, a more unusual sausage -- Portuguese cured pork with paprika and garlic. Each one is worth trying, but there are 10 varieties in rotation; don't beat yourself up if you find it challenging to fit in 10 pieces of meat in addition to sides and the buffet. (They all come around again and again, so even if you need a break the first go-around, there's always another chance.)

Price

The cover charge for Moderno is $24.95 per person.

Moderno Churrascaria Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Moderno Churrascaria?