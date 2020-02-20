What Are the Oasis-Class Ships?

Perhaps you've seen TV commercials featuring cruise passengers dancing with Shrek and Fiona, giving a surf simulator a try and zooming down a zipline high above an open deck with a Johnny Rockets and authentic carousel. If so, you've seen an ad for Royal Caribbean's Oasis class of ship, probably the line's most popular -- and most expensive -- ship class.

The largest cruise ships in the world, these behemoths can carry more than 6,000 passengers each at full capacity. They boast seven distinct neighborhoods, numerous specialty restaurants, some of the line's most exciting attractions and straight-from-Broadway production shows like "Mamma Mia!" and "Grease." The Oasis-class ships have the most to offer of any of Royal Caribbean's ships.

But despite having most features in common, ships within Royal Caribbean's Oasis class do differ, particularly between the older ships (Oasis and Allure, launched in 2009 and 2010, respectively) and the newer ones (Harmony of the Seas, launched in 2016, Symphony of the Seas, launched in 2018, and Wonder of the Seas, launched in 2022).

Here's everything you need to know to help you decide whether the Oasis class is right for you and which ship within the class you'd like best.