  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Norwegian Escape vs. Anthem of the Seas
Norwegian Escape vs. Anthem of the Seas
6 Reasons to Go on a Ruby Princess Cruise
6 Reasons to Go on a Ruby Princess Cruise
Izumi on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)
Izumi on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)
5 Best Caribbean Princess Tips
5 Best Caribbean Princess Tips
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
7 Things You'll Love About Sky Princess
7 Things You'll Love About Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
9 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Encore
9 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Encore
Pictures of Norwegian Encore
Pictures of Norwegian Encore

Teppanyaki on Norwegian Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Teppanyaki menu and place setting

Teppanyaki is Norwegian Cruise Line's delicious, gut-busting hibachi-style Japanese restaurant, where diners sit around a large flat-surface griddle while a trained chef puts on a show -- juggling utensils and tossing food -- all while cooking dinner in front of you.

Ambiance

You'll find a casual ambiance at Teppanyaki, where diners rarely dress up and kids ooh and aah at the tricks the chefs perform (flipping an egg into their hat or building a pumping heart out of white rice). If you're sensitive to loud noises consider bringing earplugs; the chefs make quite a racket as they show off their trick knife skills. Be prepared to share a table with strangers.

Meals

Teppanyaki is only open for dinner. The three-course meals include a miso soup and seaweed salad starter, your main course and dessert (a choice of green tea cake or fresh fruit sashimi). Diners may choose entrees from either the Teppanyaki Classics menu -- chicken yakiudon, vegetable yakiudon, seafood (a mixture of lobster, sea scallops and calamari), filet mignon or vegetarian -- or the Combinations menu -- chicken and jumbo shrimp, filet mignon and jumbo shrimp, steak and chicken, or sea scallops and jumbo shrimp. The main course comes with garlic fried rice and Japanese vegetables.

Teppanyaki

Price

Teppanyaki costs $29.95 per person.

Teppanyaki Menu

Teppanyaki Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Teppanyaki?

Teppanyaki is found on the following Norwegian ships:

  • Norwegian Bliss
  • Norwegian Breakaway
  • Norwegian Dawn
  • Norwegian Epic
  • Norwegian Escape
  • Norwegian Gem
  • Norwegian Getaway
  • Norwegian Jade
  • Norwegian Jewel
  • Norwegian Pearl
  • Norwegian Spirit
  • Norwegian Star
  • Norwegian Sun
  • Pride of America

See photos of Teppanyaki on Norwegian Escape.

Show Norwegian Cruise Line Prices

Updated October 25, 2018

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent