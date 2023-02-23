Teppanyaki is Norwegian Cruise Line's delicious, gut-busting hibachi-style Japanese restaurant, where diners sit around a large flat-surface griddle while a trained chef puts on a show -- juggling utensils and tossing food -- all while cooking dinner in front of you.

Ambiance

You'll find a casual ambiance at Teppanyaki, where diners rarely dress up and kids ooh and aah at the tricks the chefs perform (flipping an egg into their hat or building a pumping heart out of white rice). If you're sensitive to loud noises consider bringing earplugs; the chefs make quite a racket as they show off their trick knife skills. Be prepared to share a table with strangers.

Meals

Teppanyaki is only open for dinner. The three-course meals include a miso soup and seaweed salad starter, your main course and dessert (a choice of green tea cake or fresh fruit sashimi). Diners may choose entrees from either the Teppanyaki Classics menu -- chicken yakiudon, vegetable yakiudon, seafood (a mixture of lobster, sea scallops and calamari), filet mignon or vegetarian -- or the Combinations menu -- chicken and jumbo shrimp, filet mignon and jumbo shrimp, steak and chicken, or sea scallops and jumbo shrimp. The main course comes with garlic fried rice and Japanese vegetables.

Price

Teppanyaki costs $29.95 per person.

Teppanyaki Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Teppanyaki?

Teppanyaki is found on the following Norwegian ships:

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Breakaway

Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Getaway

Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Pearl

Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Star

Norwegian Sun

Pride of America

