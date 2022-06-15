Alaska cruises top many a seafarer's bucket list, offering exposure to jaw-dropping scenery, rugged pursuits like dogsledding and hiking, and up-close encounters with fauna that include bald eagles, moose and whales -- not to mention some of the freshest and tastiest salmon and king crab legs found anywhere.

Luxury Alaska cruises add to that perks such as included gratuities, free alcohol, gourmet food, impeccable service, access to butlers and concierges, along with fewer passengers and more intimate, personalized shore excursion experiences. The best luxury Alaska cruise lines offer a well-rounded experience that is pampering yet adventurous.

What is the best luxury Alaska cruise? Below, we'll tell you what, exactly, luxury Alaskan cruises are, which lines offer them and what sets the offerings of those lines apart from what you'll find with more mainstream lines.