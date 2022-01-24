Can You Watch the Super Bowl on Your Cruise?

For football fans, it all leads up to February, when the champs of the NFL meet in the gridiron spectacle of the Super Bowl.

Worried about missing the big game while you're out at sea? Don't. Cruise lines know that, for many people, the Super Bowl is a can't-miss event -- and prepare accordingly. Many even provide food near the screens so passengers don't have to go to the dining room to eat; the onboard atmosphere is such that some people specifically book a Super Bowl cruise.

One note for those who watch the game more for the clever ads than the sport itself: Ships that are using satellite feeds for the broadcast will not show the commercials. The halftime show will still be broadcast, however.

If you’re looking to book a cruise featuring the Super Bowl, beginning in 2022, the game is played on the second Sunday in February in order to accommodate the expanded 18-game regular playing season. That lands it on February 13 in 2022, February 12 in 2023, and presumably February 11 in 2024, though the official 2024 date has not yet been announced.

Here is a rundown of what you'll find on a Super Bowl cruise: