6 Ways to Enjoy Half Moon Cay, Carnival's Private Island

Half Moon Cay -- the Carnival-owned private island in the Bahamas -- looks like a movie set of a beach. The sand is pristinely white, with nary a scratchy shell or untoward piece of seaweed, while the turquoise waters are welcomingly warm.

The cabanas are painted in vivid colors, and the bars have quaint thatched roofs and inviting Adirondack chairs -- or are set inside a faux pirate ship. You have to try to have a bad time at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Based on our visit to the Carnival private island, here are six great ways to spend your day in Half Moon Cay.