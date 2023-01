The Port of Seattle operates two cruise terminals, one downtown and one northwest of downtown. Seven major lines homeport in Seattle for the Alaska sailing season (April through October) with additional itineraries embarking for the West Coast, Hawaii, Asia and Panama Canal.

Read on for our breakdown of Port of Seattle, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port of Seattle and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Seattle cruise port.