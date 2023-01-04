Read on for our breakdown of Port of Seattle, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port of Seattle and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Seattle cruise port .

The Port of Seattle offers two separate Seattle cruise terminals a few miles from one another.

Port of Seattle Directions

If you intend on taking your car to the Port of Seattle, below are driving directions to both terminals.

To Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66

From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167). Turn left on 5th Ave. N., right on Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow until you reach Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.

From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer St. westbound (Exit 167) and turn left onto 5th Ave. N. Turn right onto Broad St. and then left on Alaskan Way. Follow Alaskan Way to Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal Pier 66.

To Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91

From Interstate 5 Northbound: Take the Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167) and continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.

From Interstate 5 Southbound: Take Mercer Street Exit from I-5 (Exit 167). Continue from Mercer Street Westbound onto Elliott Ave. Follow signs to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91.