Top 10 Cruise and Rail Trips

Take a slow boat -- or a ship for that matter -- add a train trip, and you have a rail-cruise vacation, which promises to transport you back to the golden age of travel.

Cruise passengers looking to add an extra special something to their voyage can reach new horizons with so-called rail-sail packages that bring another dimension to cruise getaways. Instead of simply transporting travelers from A to B, the train journey becomes a focal point of the trip, and you can take your pick from the surprising range of rail rides that can be combined with cruises for an unexpected vacation experience by land and sea.

Here are our top 10 picks for cruise-and-rail vacations.