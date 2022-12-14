Read on for our breakdown of Cape Liberty Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Cape Liberty Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Cape Liberty Cruise Port .

As mentioned above, Cape Liberty Cruise Port Terminal has two cruise lines: Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean .

Take the Verrazano Narrows Bridge into Staten Island. Take I-278 West to Route 440 North to and over the Bayonne Bridge. Continue on Route 440 North approximately six minutes. Make a right into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Continue for five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.

Take I-78 East directly to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike east to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

Take I-80 East to I-95 South to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike south to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 North to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 South to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about four minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. The cruise terminal is straight ahead after a five-minute drive.

Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about two minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Drive for about five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.

Cash and major credit cards are accepted. There is no advance reservation system. Parking availability is guaranteed.

Parking at the Bayonne cruise terminal is offered onsite in a secured parking facility located right next to the cruise terminal.

Getting from LaGuardia, JFK or Newark Airports to Cape Liberty Cruise Port

Cruisers departing from the New Jersey cruise port can fly into LaGuardia Airport or the John F. Kennedy International Airport (both in New York City) as well as Newark Liberty International Airport (located in New Jersey).

Public Transit from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark to Cape Liberty Cruise Port

Pre-arranged cruise line shuttles for direct transfer to Cape Liberty Cruise Port are best for guests arriving on the same day of embarkation. This is the most efficient and cost-effective airport transfer.

Public transit in NYC is not recommended from LaGuardia or JFK, as both are at least two hours from the port and require several trains and/or buses to get to either Newark Penn Station or Bayonne. Then, a taxi ride or rideshare is necessary for the final stretch.

From Newark airport, you'll need to take a short AirTrain ride to NJ Transit's airport station, and then hop on a Newark Penn Station-bound train. From Newark Penn Station, you'll need to take a taxi to get to the port.

Pre-arranged shuttle service is also available when staying with select local hotels.

LaGuardia, JFK, or Newark Airport Taxi Service to Cape Liberty Cruise Port

Taxis from LaGuardia and taxis from JFK International are readily available, as is Uber and Lyft. However, these options can be costly due to the minimum one-hour distance to the Bayonne cruise terminal.