Read on for our breakdown of Cape Liberty Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Cape Liberty Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Cape Liberty Cruise Port.
4 Port Terminal Boulevard
Bayonne, NJ 07002
As mentioned above, Cape Liberty Cruise Port Terminal has two cruise lines: Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean.
From Exit 14A:
Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about two minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Drive for about five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.
From the North:
Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 South to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about four minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. The cruise terminal is straight ahead after a five-minute drive.
From the South:
Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 North to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.
From the West, via I-80:
Take I-80 East to I-95 South to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike south to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.
From the West, via I-78:
Take I-78 East directly to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike east to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.
From the East/Staten Island/Long Island:
Take the Verrazano Narrows Bridge into Staten Island. Take I-278 West to Route 440 North to and over the Bayonne Bridge. Continue on Route 440 North approximately six minutes. Make a right into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Continue for five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.
Parking at the Bayonne cruise terminal is offered onsite in a secured parking facility located right next to the cruise terminal.
Cash and major credit cards are accepted. There is no advance reservation system. Parking availability is guaranteed.
Cruisers departing from the New Jersey cruise port can fly into LaGuardia Airport or the John F. Kennedy International Airport (both in New York City) as well as Newark Liberty International Airport (located in New Jersey).
Pre-arranged cruise line shuttles for direct transfer to Cape Liberty Cruise Port are best for guests arriving on the same day of embarkation. This is the most efficient and cost-effective airport transfer.
Public transit in NYC is not recommended from LaGuardia or JFK, as both are at least two hours from the port and require several trains and/or buses to get to either Newark Penn Station or Bayonne. Then, a taxi ride or rideshare is necessary for the final stretch.
From Newark airport, you'll need to take a short AirTrain ride to NJ Transit's airport station, and then hop on a Newark Penn Station-bound train. From Newark Penn Station, you'll need to take a taxi to get to the port.
Pre-arranged shuttle service is also available when staying with select local hotels.
Taxis from LaGuardia and taxis from JFK International are readily available, as is Uber and Lyft. However, these options can be costly due to the minimum one-hour distance to the Bayonne cruise terminal.
Rideshare services and taxi service from Newark Liberty International Airport is readily available. The drive takes about 20 minutes from Newark airport to Cape Liberty Cruise Port.
It is a 10-minute drive between the closest shops and the Cape Liberty Cruise Port. It is not possible to walk from the terminal to shops and services along NJ-440. Guests requiring last-minute toiletries and other items will find a few chain convenience stores and big box stores, with only a few fast-food services.
Amtrak trains come from all along the East Coast (and beyond) to Newark Penn Station. From the train station, you will need to take a taxi or rideshare to get to the Cape Liberty Cruise Port.
Elevators are available within the terminal. Passengers with accessibility needs should contact their cruise line for embarkation assistance and for wheelchairs during their cruise, if needed.
Porter service is available at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port. Cruise line-provided luggage tags should be affixed prior to arrival. Luggage drop-off zones are located directly in front of the terminal.
Restrooms are available within the terminal. There is also a public restroom within the parking garage.
Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal.
There is plenty of sitting room at Cape Liberty Cruise Port.
Even though you can take public transportation to get near the port, you can't actually walk to the cruise terminal from any train or bus stop (no pedestrian traffic is allowed); you'll have to take a cab the rest of the way.
Updated December 14, 2022