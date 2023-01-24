Cruise Ship Dry Dock Archives

Cruise ship refurbishments can be as exciting as new ships. From upholstery and carpet touchups to significant refits and additions, cruise ship dry docks can mean new things to explore on ships you already know and love. First time on a ship? Seeing when it was last dry docked can help you get a pulse on the onboard experience and whether it might feel outdated or if you can expect the industry's latest and greatest.

Azamara

Ship: Azamara Quest

Dates: April 2016

Details: Azamara Quest emerged from an April 2016 dry dock with new furniture for several spaces, including Looking Glass, the Pool Grill and Sunset Bar. Prime C, Aqualina, the Library and Windows Cafe also received improvements. All cabins and suites have new carpets and curtains, as well as new sofas and new larger coffee tables.

Ship: Azamara Journey

Dates: January 6 - 13, 2013

Details: Journey received upgrades to the sun deck (new AstroTurf, sun beds). Discoveries Restaurant, Discoveries Lounge and Mosaic Cafe were refurbished with new carpets and reupholstered furniture. Windows Cafe received new furniture upholstery, carpet and tile. Fitness equipment in the gym was replaced.

Dates: November 7 - 15, 2012

Details: Azamara Quest saw upgrades to the sun deck (new AstroTurf, sun beds). Windows Cafe received new furniture upholstery, carpet and tile. Fitness equipment in the gym was replaced. Discoveries Restaurant, Discoveries Lounge and Mosaic Cafe were refurbished with new carpets and reupholstered furniture.





Carnival Cruise Line

Dates: October 30 to November 24, 2019

Details: Carnival Splendor left the North American Carnival fleet later in the fall of 2019 to enter service year-round from Sydney, Australia. To get it ready for its new service "down under," Carnival put the ship through a massive refit that included two new waterslides and a dedicated Splash Park similar to those found aboard Carnival's newest ships. New dining venues and an overall refit of the ship’s public areas and passenger accomodations were also completed during the almost month-long stay in drydock.

Dates: February 13 - March 8, 2019

Details: Carnival Freedom received an all new waterpark, a Carnival Deli and Bonsai Express.

Dates: May 1 - 14, 2018

Details: Carnival Legend received the Alchemy Bar, Blue Iguana Cantina and Guy's Burger Joint.

Dates: February 22 - March 25, 2018

Details: During its refurbishment, Carniaval Paradise received a waterpark, mini-golf course, new cabins (including 22 junior suites), a new kids' club and popular venues such as Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the RedFrog Rum Bar.

Ship: Carnival Fascination

Dates: January 31 - February 17, 2018

Details: The two-week refurbishment saw Carnival Fascination receive Guy's Burger Joint, the Alchemy Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Bonsai Sushi Express venue and the Cherry on Top candy shop.

Dates: January 4 - 21, 2018

Details: Carnival Victory's second dry dock in three years welcomed popular features including Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, Bonsai Sushi Express (an offshoot of the venue found on other ships), the Cherry on Top candy shop, two new pool bars (RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar), a rebraded deli counter in the buffet, and new cabin categories. Among the new accommodations are 260-square-feet Scenic Ocean View cabins, 320-square-foot Scenic Grand Ocean View cabins and 820-square-foot Captain's Suites, which offer a large extended balcony, two full-size bathrooms, separate sleeping quarters and a large living room.

Dates: September 30 - October 13, 2017

Details: Details unavailable.

Dates: August 31 - September 27, 2017

Details: During its dry dock, Carnival Elation received Guy's Burger Joint, the RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, as well as the BlueIguana Cantina, an expansive WaterWorks water park, a nine-hole mini-golf course, and 38 new cabins including two Grand Vista suites, 22 junior suites, two scenic ocean-view cabins and 12 inside rooms. Private balconies were added to an additional 98 staterooms. Carnival Elation also got Camp Ocean, a colorful marine-inspired play area for kids ages 2 to 11.

Ship: Carnival Breeze

Dates: April 16 - 29, 2017

Details: During its dry dock, Carnival Breeze replaced the Plaza Bar at Ocean Plaza with its signature Alchemy Bar. The ship also gained Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que, which replaced Fat Jimmy's Seaside BBQ. In addition, the ship received new carpeting, wall coverings, tile work and lighting in many public places.

Ship: Carnival Glory

Dates: February 25 - March 10, 2017

Details: Carnival Glory received a three-slide WaterWorks.

Ship: Carnival Sensation

Dates: February 9 - 22, 2017

Details: The ship received popular 2.0 features such as Guy's Burgers (replacing Off the Grill and Rotisserie); BlueIguana Cantina (replacing Mongolian Wok); Alchemy Bar (replacing Polo Lounge); and Cherry on Top (replacing Special Occasion). The pool bar was replaced with RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar. Camp Ocean replaced Camp Carnival. The lounges and public areas received new carpet, wall hangings, tile work and lighting.

Ship: Carnival Dream

Dates: January 29 - February 11, 2017

Details: Several 2.0 features were added to the ship, including Guy's Burgers (replacing Off the Grill); BlueIguana Cantina (replacing Pizzeria); Alchemy Bar (replacing Plaza Bar at Ocean Plaza); Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que (replacing Oceanside Barbeque) and Bonsai Sushi. Pizzeria del Capitano will be added to the spot where Carnival Deli, which will be relocated to the interior section of the Lido. Public areas and lounges will receive new carpeting, wall coverings, tile work and lighting.

Ship: Carnival Ecstasy

Dates: January 10 - 24, 2017

Details: The ship received some popular 2.0 features, such as Guy's Burgers (replacing Off the Grill and Rotisserie); BlueIguana Cantina (replacing Mongolian Wok); Alchemy Bar (replacing Society Bar) and Cherry on Top (replacing Special Occasions). The reburb will also added new carpeting, wall coverings, tile work and lighting in the lounges and public areas.

Ship: Carnival Imagination

Dates: September 4 - 21, 2016

Details: Carnival Imagination received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, the Red Frog Rum Bar, the Blue Iguana Cantina, the Blue Iguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar and the Cherry on Top sweet shop.

Ship: Carnival Sunshine

Dates: May 8 - 21, 2016

Details: This dry dock included routine maintenance, reupholstering of public areas, installation of new carpeting and the rebranding of the former EA Sports Bar as the Skybox Sports Bar.

Ship: Carnival Valor

Dates: April 23 - May 8, 2016

Details: Carnival Valor received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Cantina, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar, Skybox Sports Bar and Cherry on Top, as well as improved children's facilities in the form of Camp Ocean.

Ship: Carnival Triumph

Dates: March 21 - April 6, 2016

Details: Routine maintenance was completed, and cosmetic enhancements -- including new carpeting -- were made. The former EA Sports Bar was rebranded as Skybox Sports Bar, Special Occasions became the Cherry on Top candy store, and the internet cafe was relocated from Deck 4 to Deck 5.

Ship: Carnival Splendor

Dates: March 6 - 20, 2016

Details: New staterooms -- including two Captain's Suites -- were built on Deck 9, forward.

Dates: December 2012

Details: As part of Carnival's $500 million Fun Ship 2.0 initiative, Splendor gained the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and Punchliners Comedy Club & Brunch presented by George Lopez.

Ship: Carnival Magic

Dates: February 21 - March 6, 2016

Details: Carnival Magic received several Fun Ship 2.0 additions, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Alchemy Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, Pizzeria del Capitano, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the BlueIguana Cantina.

Ship: Carnival Fantasy

Dates: February 6 - 20, 2016

Details: Carnival Magic received several Fun Ship 2.0 additions, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the BlueIguana Cantina.

Ship: Carnival Inspiration

Dates: January 18 - February 4, 2016

Details: Carnival Inspiration went into dry dock in Oregon for a multi-million dollar refurbishment that added Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar and Cherry on Top candy shop.

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Dates: March 7 - 21, 2015

Details: Part of the Carnival's ongoing Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative, the spring 2015 dry dock added RedFrog Pub, Alchemy Bar and a new sports bar; Playlist Productions and Hasbro, The Game Show; and the family-friendly Seuss at Sea program; as well as Cherry on Top, a candy and gift store.

Ship: Carnival Pride

Dates: October 2014

Details: Pride received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, Alchemy Bar, the Sports Bar, BlueIguana Cantina and more.

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Dates: April 2014

Details: Freedom was the first ship in the line to receive the full Seuss at Sea program with the installation of Bookville, a play space and reading room for children and families. In addition, Freedom received a host of Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar and RedFrog Pub, EA Sports Bar, Alchemy Bar, Cherry on Top, Playlist Productions, The Warehouse and Hasbro, The Game Show.





Ship: Carnival Sunshine

Dates: February 22 - April 12, 2013

Details: Carnival spent $155 million to transform Carnival Destiny into Carnival Sunshine. The ship gained a plethora of Fun Ship 2.0 dining venues, bars, cabins and public spaces. Most notably, the ship received the first three-deck Serenity adults-only sun deck, complete with a cascading waterfall.

Ship: Carnival Glory

Dates: November 2 - 15, 2012

Details: Glory got the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, sports bar and a burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri (among other enhancements) as part of Carnival's Fun Ship 2.0 initiative.

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Dates: October 14 - 28, 2012

Details: As part of its 2012 dry dock, Conquest welcomed a new sports bar and the RedFrog Rum and BlueIguana Tequila bars. Guy's Burgers, a burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri, was also added.

Ship: Carnival Dream

Dates: October 8 - 22, 2012

Details: In 2012, Dream became the second Carnival vessel to receive the Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades. The ship got new tequila and rum bars but not the burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Dates: May 2018

Details: The library and chapel were converted into a new teen arcade and an arts/craft area called Soulplay where tutorial sessions will teach passengers how to make soap, lotions, cosmetics and fragrances.





Celebrity Cruises

Dates: January 2020

Details: Celebrity Silhouette received additional suites including a Reflection Suite and several Signature Suites; all cabins were outfitted with RFID locks, the line's high-speed Xcelerate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. Additionally, Michael's Club was transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and a suites-only Retreat Sundeck was added, as well. The ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant was redesigned in an open, marketplace style; Cellar Masters wine bar was transformed into a gastrobar; and the photo galleries were converted to digital spaces.

Dates: February 2019

Details: Celebrity overhauled all the staterooms onboard Celebrity Millennium, taking everything down to the steel and rebuilding with a new layout and design; rooms were outfitted with RFID locks, the line's high-speed Xcelerate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth capability and Celebrity's eXhale bedding. Additionally, Millennium saw its Main Dining Room redesigned with lighter, airier decor. Michael's Club was transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers and an suites-only Retreat Sundeck was added as well. Other changes were made to the Qsine restaurant, which received the Le Petit Chef experience; Cellar Masters, which was trasformed into a gastrobar; and the spa, which got a total redesign.

Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Dates: May 2017

Details: Constellation received a brand new gourmet burger joint called the Top Deck Burger Bar, as well as the Rooftop Terrace and Qsine, which replaced Ocean Liners restaurant. Royal and Penthouse suites were updated with new furniture, carpeting and bathrooms.

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Dates: April 26 - May 12, 2016

Details: Similar to that of Infinity and Summit, Millennium received refreshes to all of its Penthouse and Royal Suites. The $8 million dry dock also added Tuscan Grille, the line's Italian-inspired steakhouse, as well as the line's new Rooftop Terrace space, in which passengers can enjoy lounge space or events like "Taste of Film" a movie-and-multicourse meal pairing. Furthermore, a standalone portrait studio and a new future cruise sales office were added, the Solarium was refreshed, and the themed decor in the casino was removed.

Ship: Celebrity Summit

Dates: February 27 - March 12, 2016

Details: The second Millennium-class ships to receive refreshes, Summit now features an updated Suite Class; a new venue, the Rooftop Terrace, with film screen and surround sound; Normandie has transformed into Tuscan Grille, a Mediterranean steakhouse; the solarium has been updated and more.

Dates: January 2012

Details: As part of Celebrity's $140-million program to update its four Millennium-class ships, Celebrity Summit's refit included the addition of several popular Solstice-class dining venues like the creative Qsine and lounges including an ice-topped martini bar. Additionally, 107 AquaClass spa cabins were added to the ship.





Ship: Celebrity Infinity

Dates: October 15 - 29, 2015

Details: Infinity is the first of the Millennium-class ships to receive a a refreshed Suite Class; a new venue, the Rooftop Terrace, with film screen and surround sound; Tuscan Grille (formerly Infinity's SS United States); and an updated solarium.

Ship: Celebrity Eclipse

Dates: April 2015

Details: Celebrity Eclipse emerged from dry dock with a number of new features: The ship's Cellar Masters wine bar became the Gastrobar, serving more than 40 craft beers, with passengers ordering food and drink on iPads. The pool area added the frozen drink bar Slush, and the American-style casino became more "British," with 12 new British-themed slot machines. Oddly, though, American-style roulette wheels replaced European-style ones. Eclipse also added a private photo studio. New services for suite passengers, including a suites-only restaurant, a VIP Lounge and 24-hour butler service, were added as well.

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Dates: 2015

Ship: Celebrity Xpedition

Dates: 2015

Details: During dry dock, Celebrity's expedition ship received all-new upholstery, carpeting, lighting and chairs in the main dining room; upgrades were also made to the outdoor dining furniture. An additional suite was added to the vessel, and local art was included throughout the ship.

Ship: Celebrity Equinox

Dates: 2014

Details: During refurb, retail space was expanded on Equinox, and drinking spots Gastrobar and Slush were added.

Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Dates: April 2013

Details: Following an initial dry dock in 2010, which added some Solstice-class features to the ship, Celebrity Constellation received 66 brand new cabins, as well as 107 AquaClass cabins (the first of their kind on Constellation) during this 2013 dry dock. Other new features included: New verandas for suites, an upgraded basketball court, craft beer in Michael's Club and the introduction of the iLounge. Wi-Fi was added throughout the ship, plus public areas received new color schemes, new carpeting, new upholstery and new sun loungers on the pool decks.

Crystal Cruises

Dates: October - November 2018

Details: Crystal Serenity received the same dining and suite refurbishments as its sister ship. Serenity replaced smaller suites with 36 new penthouses and two new penthouse suites, dropping its passenger capacity from 1,070 to 980.

Dates: September - October 2017

Details: Crystal Symphony replaced smaller suites with 28 new penthouses and 12 new penthouse suites, dropping its passenger capacity from 922 to 848. The main dining room, to be called Waterside, now features all open seating; Silk Road has become Umi Uma (a new Nobu venue), Tastes became Silk (a casual Chinese-inspired venue) and the Lido Cafe has become the Marketplace, with a Brazilian churrascaria taking over the space at night. New tech innovations include free Wi-Fi for all passengers.

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Dates: May 2016

Details: Not available.

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Dates: September 2014

Details: A two-week, $20 million dry dock gave the ship an enlarged fitness space with an outdoor Fitness Garden and new indoor equipment, more PURE allergy-friendly cabins, a waterfall added to the Crystal Plaza, more seating in the Cove Bar, an expanded casino, new digital signage displays and general upgrades to the spa, salon, Bistro and cabin carpeting and balcony furniture.

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Dates: November 2013

Details: Crystal spent $17 million on refurbishing Serenity, revamping the lido deck by removing the indoor pool and Tastes kitchen, adding four "living" walls and updating the lido cafe. It also remodeled Serenity's top four suites to move the dining areas closer to the floor-to-ceiling windows and added a den/library/media room with a queen-sized sleeper sofa and closet. The guest bathrooms got showers. Each Penthouse received three flat-screen TVs, including a 3D TV, plus a surround-sound audio system and iPod docking station.

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Dates: June 1 - 16, 2012

Details: The ship's theater, kids area and several lounges were redone during the 15-day, $15 million dry dock.

Cunard Line

Ship: Queen Victoria

Dates: June 2017

Details: Cunard spent $40 million on refurbishing Queen Victoria, adding 30 cabins, refurbishing 24 suites, adding a new dining room and a new sundeck and a specialty cafe. The ship now has 43 Britannia Club cabins, including the new ones, on Decks 7 and 8, which have newly-designed carpets, soft furnishings, flat-screen TVs, and tea and coffee facilities. A new Britannia Club restaurant has been installed for Britannia Club passengers. The Cunard Grand Suites have been redesigned and reconfigured. The Aquitania, Berengaria, Mauretania and Laconia Suites have similar square footage to those on Queen Elizabeth at approximately 1,436 square feet. Five new Penthouse Suites on Deck 8 aft feature floor-to-ceiling windows, defined living and sleeping spaces, and bathrooms with natural light. The ship has a new Chart Room on Deck 2 off the Grand Lobby, where Cafe Carinthia is currently located. The Chart Room now boasts illy coffee, Godiva chocolate, with light bites by day and cocktails by night. Cunard has also introduced a "gin and fizz" themed menu to the Midships Lounge, including a variety of wines, Proseccos, Cavas and Champagne alongside premium gins and spirits.

Ship: Queen Mary 2

Dates: May 27, 2016 - June 21, 2016

Details: An extensive dry dock added staterooms for singles, more balcony cabins and more kennels for traveling pets.

Disney Cruise Line

Dates: September 16 - 30, 2019

Details:Disney Wonder underwent a dry dock upon completion of its 2019 Alaska cruise season. Additions included a new family-friendly lounge (the French Quarter Lounge), which offers plenty of New Orleans flair inspired by the Disney film, "The Princess and the Frog." Teens got a redesigned Vibe club, complete with a new design, new coffee bar, and virtual reality technology. The adults-only Cove Cafe was transformed into a coffee joint featuring comfortable and trendy furnishings. The nearby Signals Bar also benefited from a more contemporary look and feel.

Dates: Returns to service March 9, 2018

Details: New additions will include Rapunzel's Royal Table, a Tangled-themed restaurant; a transformed teen club and Cove Cafe, an adults-only cafe retreat. Other enhancements onboard Disney Magic will include the addition of Club Disney Junior in Disney's Oceaneer Club for children, and a redesigned Rainforest Room with steam and hydrotherapy in Senses Spa for adults.

Ship: Disney Fantasy

Dates: May 2017

Details: The most major changes to Disney Fantasy during its 2017 dry dock can be found in the children's Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab. The space now boasts the Marvel Superhero Academy, where kids can enroll in courses taught by Dr. Strange, Thor and other heroes. If your brood are more into becoming Jedis than superheroes, they'll want to check out the Star Wars Command Post, where they can train to become members of The Resistance. Other upgrades to the ship include a new candy and ice cream shop, Sweet on You, which has taken up residence in the former arcade; an outpost of upscale jewelry store Tiffany & Co.; and aesthetic improvements like new carpeting.

Ship: Disney Wonder

Dates: November 2016

Details: When Disney Wonder emerged from a massive dry dock in fall 2016, it emerged with fleetwide enhancements like Cabanas, the buffet; Senses Spa and Chill Teen Spa; D Lounge, a family space; Twist 'n' Spout water slide and AquaLab splash zone; Edge, a teen club; "it's a small world" nursery; Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique; updates to Palo, the adults-only Italian restaurant; an overhaul of Animator's Palate restaurant; and the After Hours adults-only space with a refinished Cadillac Lounge and a new Azure Nightclub. New and unique spaces to wonder include Tiana's Place restaurant; Crown & Fin, a British pub; Dory's Reef, a splash area for toddlers; and the Wandering Oaken's Trading Post in the kids' Oceaneer Club (Marvel Superhero Academy is new to Wonder, but also on Magic). After dry dock, Wonder also debuted "Frozen, a Musical Spectacular." All cabins were touched including soft furnishings, more drawer space to replace the antique-looking steamer trunks and raised platform beds. The atrium has been transformed to feature a new Dale Chihuly chandelier, resembling Ariel's flower from "The Little Mermaid," that allows for better viewing across the decks of the atrium. The grand staircases in the lobby have been reduced from four to just one.

Ship: Disney Dream

Dates: May 2016

Details: Following its May 2016 refurb, Disney Dream emerged with fantastic new kids spaces in its Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab. The most impressive highlight is a Star Wars area, where young cruisers can sit in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon while taking it for a simulated flight, play games in the aircraft's common room and enjoy visits from R2-D2. Additionally, the space also has a room dedicated to Disney Infinity, complete with a wall of gaming consoles and a life-size version of the game where kids act as the action figures. A new candy and ice cream shop, Vanellope's, was added to the spot where the ship's arcade was formerly located. Other improvements were also made in the way of soft furnishings and carpeting.

Ship: Disney Magic

Dates: September 2015

Details: Disney Magic received several updates during its fall 2015 dry dock, including the addition of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and the relocation and enhancement of Edge, its club for tweens.

Dates: September 7 - October 10, 2013

Details: Catching up with fleetmates Dream and Fantasy, Magic added major attractions and updates during its 2013 refurb, including a three-story AquaDunk water slide, AquaLab kids water park and Nephew's Splash Zone for babies. Additionally, the kids club now consists of Marvel Avenger's Academy, along with Andy's Room, Pixie Hollow and the Mickey Mouse Club in the Oceaneer Club themed areas. In dining, an update was made to Animator's Palate and its programming, Parrot Bay became Brazilian venue Carioca's, and updates were made to Cabanas and Palo. Adults-only area After Hours was added, including late-night venues Fathoms, Keys piano bar and O'Gill's Pub. Meanwhile, the ship's atrium, Senses spa, D Lounge and cabins (to increase space) also received upgrades.





Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ship: Boudicca

Dates: Spring 2018

Details: In addition to upgrades to furniture, upholstery and carpeting throughout cabins and public spaces, Boudicca'sdining room was refreshed.

Holland America Line

Dates: September 2019

Details: Noordam was drydocked in Victoria, B.C. following the completion of its 2019 Alaska season. In addition to technical and general refurbishments throughout the ship, Noordam received the new Gallery Bar (replacing Northern Lights Disco) and the new Explorations Central concept that saw the Crow's Nest on Deck 9 reconfigured. The ship also received the new Billboard Onboard entertainment concept in place of the current Piano Bar and Sports Bar on Deck 2. Suites received new furniture and soft furnishings, while staterooms saw an upgrade to soft furnishings.

Dates: March 2018

Details: As part of a $300 million investment, Holland America is updating entertainment, dining and suites across its fleet between 2016 and 2018. While enhancements will vary by ship, all Vista- Signature- and Rotterdam-class ships will receive new furniture, carpeting and wall covers, as well as a new quartz stone top on the desk, dresser, nightstands and makeup vanity. Electronic upgrades include a USB outlet added the bed's headboard, LED reading lights and a lighted closet rod. Suite passengers will also have access to a new interactive TV system with free movies on demand, in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, binoculars for use during the sailing, free mimosas with ensuite breakfast and more. Zaandam will receive the transformation that will turn Crow's Nest into the line's new interactive destination experience center, EXC or Explorations Central.

Ship: Amsterdam

Dates: May 2018

Details: As part of a $300 million investment, Holland America is updating entertainment, dining and suites across its fleet between 2016 and 2018. While enhancements will vary by ship, all Vista- Signature- and Rotterdam-class ships will receive new furniture, carpeting and wall covers, as well as a new quartz stone top on the desk, dresser, nightstands and makeup vanity. Electronic upgrades include a USB outlet added the bed's headboard, LED reading lights and a lighted closet rod. Suite passengers will also have access to a new interactive TV system with free movies on demand, in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, binoculars for use during the sailing, free mimosas with ensuite breakfast and more. Amsterdam will receive the transformation that will turn Crow's Nest into the line's new interactive destination experience center, EXC or Explorations Central.

Dates: December 20, 2017

Details: Refurbishments included replacing Explorers Lounge with Lincoln Center Stage; replacing Northern Lights Bar with the Gallery (Arts) Bar and doing away with the traditional piano bar (replacing it with with "Billboard Onboard.") Parts of the casino were touched as well the spa and some other public areas. Suite upgrades and improvements included new furniture, modern fixtures and new carpeting. Crow's Nest lounge transformed to become a new, interactive trip-planning and enrichment center called Explorations Central.

Dates: November/December 2017

Details: As part of a $300 million investment, Holland America is updating entertainment, dining and suites across its fleet between 2016 and 2018. While enhancements vary by ship, all Vista- Signature- and Rotterdam-class ships will receive new furniture, carpeting and wall covers, as well as a new quartz stone top on the desk, dresser, nightstands and makeup vanity. Electronic upgrades include a USB outlet added the bed's headboard, LED reading lights and a lighted closet rod. Suite passengers will also have access to a new interactive TV system with free movies on demand, in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, binoculars for use during the sailing, free mimosas with ensuite breakfast and more. Volendam turned the Crow's Nest into the line's new interactive destination experience center, EXC or Explorations Central.

Ship: Rotterdam

Dates: October 26 - November 3, 2017

Details: Rotterdam underwent a fall dry dock in Freeport, Bahamas, receiving new furniture, carpeting and wall covers, as well as a new quartz stone top on the desk, dresser, nightstands and makeup vanity. Electronic upgrades included a USB outlet added the bed's headboard, LED reading lights and a lighted closet rod. Suite passengers will also have access to a new interactive TV system with free movies on demand, in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, binoculars for use during the sailing, free mimosas with ensuite breakfast and more.

Dates: October 23 - November 4, 2017

Details: Zuiderdam was updated in fall 2017 in Freeport, Bahamas. While enhancements will vary by ship, all Vista- Signature- and Rotterdam-class ships received new furniture, carpeting and wall covers, as well as a new quartz stone top on the desk, dresser, nightstands and makeup vanity. Electronic upgrades include a USB outlet added the bed's headboard, LED reading lights and a lighted closet rod. Suite passengers will also have access to a new interactive TV system with free movies on demand, in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, binoculars for use during the sailing, free mimosas with ensuite breakfast and more. Additionally, Zuiderdam saw its Crow's Nest lounge transform to become a new, interactive trip-planning and enrichment center called Explorations Central.

Ship: Westerdam

Dates: April 14 - 26, 2017

Details: New spaces and cosmetic updates were made to Holland America's Westerdam in dry dock in Palermo, Sicily. The 1,916-passenger ship received the line's popular musical entertainment venues, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard, as well as the Gallery Bar, which replaces the Northern Lights nightclub and features custom-crafted cocktails by the line's partner, master mixologist Dale DeGroff. As for a new look, the buffet transformed into the Lido Market, which features a more open layout and themed stations serving up grab-and-go and made-to-order items. Pinnacle Grill, the line's signature steakhouse, also received a makeover for a sleeker, more modern look. Public areas near the casino were refreshed. Additionally, all suites received new furniture, carpeting and wall coverings; designer glass tile and a new vanity in the bathroom; and electronic upgrades such as a USB outlet on the headboard, bedside LED reading lights and more outlets. The first Explorations Central, an interactive destination planning and enrichment center, has also been added (in the space formerly occupied by Crow's Nest).

Ship: Prinsendam

Dates: May 2016

Details: The most notable changes to Prinsendam can be seen in the ship's buffet and suites -- both of which received complete makeovers. The buffet now boasts the line's Lido Marketplace concept, with themed stations serving a variety of made-to-order and to-go items. In addition to a new layout, the buffet received new carpeting and furnishings. The suites also received a slew of cosmetic enhancements, as well as a new bathroom vanity and technology upgrades. Get a glimpse of some of the other changes, on our forums.

Ship: Oosterdam

Dates: April 2016

Details: During its last dry dock, Oosterdam received a modern makeover and new spaces. The ship now features the line's new musical venues, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard; the Gallery Bar, which replaced the Northern Lights nightclub and serves up an exclusive menu of cocktails courtesy of the line's partner, master mixologist Dale DeGroff; upgrades suites (with new furniture and decor, bathroom fixtures and electronics; 25 new cabins, including 18 balcony and seven inside; and a fresh design in its buffet.

Ship: Eurodam

Dates: December 2015

Details: Eurodam introduced Billboard Onboard and Lincoln Center Stage, two new musical entertainment options to complement the line's popular B.B. King's Blues Club. The ship transformed its buffet into the Lido Market, a series of themed dining stations serving to-go and made-to-order food items, and replaced Slice with New York Pizza. It also replaced the Northern Lights bar with the Gallery Bar, a sophisticated watering hole serving up crafted cocktails from a menu created by master mixologist Dale DeGroff. Suites received new furniture and carpet, bedside LED lighting, new bathroom tile and fixtures, and more. Throughout the ship, passengers can access complimentary movies on demand as well as the daily program, guest services and restaurant and spa information via LED flat-screen TVs.

Ship: Volendam

Dates: December 2014

Details: During Volendam's "Signature of Excellence" dry dock, the ship added 21 Lanai category cabins and contemporary bar Mix. Lanai cabins feature one-way mirrored sliding-glass doors with direct access to the Lower Promenade wraparound teak walking deck and include reserved deck chairs. The ship's centrally located bars were reconfigured into a new venue, which comprises three themed bars: Martinis, Champagne, and Spirits & Ales, each offering its own signature drinks. Additionally, all suites and select cabins received updated bathrooms with new whirlpool tubs, stone vanities, lighted mirrors, fixtures, floors, walls and sinks.





Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic

Ship: National Geographic Orion

Dates: September 2014

Details: Lindblad's National Geographic Orion saw two public space renovations -- one to its main lounge and the other to the Observation Lounge. The library was removed from The Lounge (main lounge) to make more room for lectures and meetings. Audiovisual equipment was updated shipwide, including new high-definition flat-screen TVs. Carpeting and furnishings in the main lounge were updated to reflect a "modern expedition style." There's also a newly designed bar, and a "circle of truth" was added to the center of the room as a focal point for group discussions. The Observation Lounge gained a small library, self-service beverage station and nautical chart table.





Norwegian Cruise Line

Dates: January - February 2020

Details: Prior to being deployed seasonally to the Chinese market in the spring of 2020, Norwegian Cruise Line gave Norwegian Spirit a stem-to-stern makeover. It was the final ship in the fleet to undergo Norwegian’s "Norwegian Edge" enhancement program. The ship received new staterooms and saw all existing cabins refurbished. Many of the lounges and bars onboard were replaced with signature NCL venues including the Taste dining room, Spinnakers Lounge and

Dates: October 2018

Details: As part of Norwegian Cruise Line's Project Edge, Norwegian Jewel received bow-to-stern upgrades and refreshed public spaces.

Ships: Norwegian Breakaway

Dates: Summer 2018

Details: Norwegian Breakaway received the all new American rock 'n' roll bar and lounge Syd Norman's Pour House featuring vintage decor, diner-style seating and a playlist of classic rock from the late 1960s to 1980s. Other areas touched during the refurb included the Bliss Ultra Lounge, which got new furniture; all staterooms and suites, which got new carpeting; and the gift shops, which were fully overhauled. Staircases, elevators and lobbies also all received new carpeting.

Ships: Norwegian Star

Dates: Summer 2018

Details: The ship received three new venues: Sky High Bar, Bliss Ultra Lounge (which replaced the Spinnaker Lounge) and Spice H2O. Additionally, public spaces, and select restaurants, bars and lounges, and staterooms were refreshed, incuding the addition of USB charging ports.

Ships: Norwegian Sun

Dates: March/April 2018

Details: The ship received three new venues: Los Lobos Cantina, the Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge. Additionally, public spaces, and most restaurants, bars and lounges, and staterooms were refreshed, including the addition of USB charging ports.

Ships: Norwegian Jade

Dates: March 10-30, 2017

Details: Public areas, including restaurants and lounges, were redecorated. Staterooms got a modernization.

Ships: Norwegian Pearl

Dates: February 6-27, 2017

Details: Public areas, including restaurants and lounges, will be redecorated. Staterooms will get a modernization. More details to come.

Ship: Norwegian Sky

Dates: January 23-29, 2017

Details: A short dry dock for technical work and upgrades to some public areas. Full Norwegian Edge enhancements will come at a later date.

Ship: Norwegian Spirit

Dates: January 16-20, 2017

Details: A short dry dock for technical work and upgrades to some public areas. Full Norwegian Edge enhancements will come at a later date.

Ship: Norwegian Dawn

Dates: June 2016

Details: On Norwegian Dawn, O'Sheehans replaced the Blue Lagoon, and the Sugarcane Mojito Bar stood in for Shakers. Staterooms were upgraded with new bedding, carpet and artwork; the sprawling Garden Villa got an enhanced makeover. Restaurants, the atrium and the Dawn Casino were refreshed. A barber shop and nail bar were added to Mandara Spa. Entourage and other kids' facilities were modernized, and teak flooring was installed on all open decks.

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Dates: April 2016

Details: Public areas, including restaurants and lounges, were redecorated. Staterooms were modernized, with new beds added. Most upgrades were technical.

Ship: Pride of America

Dates: February 20 - March 15, 2016

Details: In an extensive refurbishment, Pride of America received new bedding and furniture, updated flooring and new flat-screen TVs in all cabins; new loungers and Jacuzzis in refurbished pool area; the addition of the Soho Art Gallery and Perspectives Photo Studio;the addition of Dolce Gelato, the line's signature gelateria; six computer stations, as well as new flooring and furniture, in the library and card rooms;new furniture, flooring and decor in the Conservatory; new location, as well as furniture and flooring, in the wedding chapel; expansion of the Mandara Spa, with more treatment rooms and New Mexican décor; renovations in all dining venues, including the Skyline Main Dining Room, La Cucina, East Meets West Asian restaurant, Cagney's Steakhouse and Jefferson's Bistro; and new menus in dining rooms, based on those found on Norwegian Escape.

Dates: March 23 - April 6, 2013

Details: During a two-week, $30 million refurb, Norwegian's Pride of America got four solo cabins, 24 suites and a Brazilian-style steakhouse. The Hawaii-based ship also was rigged for bow-to-stern Wi-Fi.

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Dates: November 2015

Details: In this dry dock, Norwegian Gem renovated Bliss Lounge and introduced a new area for casino games. There was also a new photo gallery added with computer displays, furniture and a more open layout. The Haven's courtyard, lounge and restaurant received a more modern design, with the sundeck including more shaded areas, cabanas and loungers. New furniture and flooring was added to several restaurants, bars and lounges.

Ship: Norwegian Epic

Dates: September 26 - October 18, 2015

Details: Changes on Epic included the addition of The Cavern Club, a brand-new venue for a Beatles-inspired British pop-rock experience, which replaces Fat Cats. The musical "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" replaced Blue Man Group as the main theater entertainment during the dry dock.





Paul Gauguin

Ship: Paul Gauguin

Dates: June 2017

Details: Paul Gauguin has had refurbishments in public areas and cabins, including new carpeting, pool deck furniture, teak wood in the pool deck and marina, and furnishings in La Palette and Le Grill. The ship has also had regular maintenance of stabilizers and thrusters, hull painting, tank coating, equipment updates and steel replacement.

P&O Cruises

Dates: October 2019

Details: The atrium was given a new lease on life to create a lively social hub at the heart of the ship. There is a new colour scheme and a fresh design, relaxed entertainment and a lively scene with music and informal performances under the starburst chandelier. The Java café on deck 7 serves alcoholic drinks. The photo gallery received a Dixons electronics hub featuring the latest imaging, computing and audio tech from Amazon, Apple, Beats, Bose, Canon, Fitbit, GoPro, Microsoft and Sony, among others. There is a new art gallery next to Blue Bar on deck 5 by the atrium. There are new premium brands and a more interactive environment, including try-before-you-buy tasting tables and consultation areas in the beauty and make-up zones. Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Edinburgh Gin, Michael Kors accessories and exclusive fine jewellers, Clifton, joined the line-up. The Oasis Spa and Salon added two ‘express spa’ pods. In one pod, there are high-tech massages; in the other, a zero-gravity lounger offers express skin treatments as well as LVL lash treatments. There are two innovative new experiences in the thermal and hydro-pool suite: an Arctic cold room and an aroma steam room.

P&O Cruises (Australia)

Dates: August 2017

Details: Some mini-suites and balcony cabins received new carpets and outdoor furniture. In total, 11,000 square metres of new carpet was be fitted on the 1500-passenger ship. The Dome, Marquee Show Lounge, cinema, spa, gym, HQ and HQ+ teen clubs were also be revitalised.

Ship: Pacific Aria

Dates: November 2015

Details: After sailing its last cruise as Ryndam for Holland America Line in 2015, this ship joined P&O Cruises, was renamed Pacific Aria and received a much more contemporary look including resort-style pool areas with new poolside furniture, new bars and restaurants, and new bed linens, towels and Australian power points in all cabins.

Ship: Pacific Jewel

Dates: April 2018

Details: Barefoot bowls added to outdoor deck, as well as upgrades to public spaces such as the Atrium, Orient and Connexions bars, the Dome nightclub and Oasis deck, plus a new Shell & Bones seafood restaurant.

Ship: Pacific Dawn

Dates: February 2017

Details: The Brisbane-based ship introduced P&O's first waterpark with two waterslides and a kids-only play area. The Pantry food court replaced the traditional buffet, while the poolside Grill was added. The Orient, the Promenade Bar, Charlie’s and the atrium were styled with similar décor to sister ships Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden. The Dome nightclub was also redesigned.

Ship: Pacific Explorer

Dates: May 2017

Details: Transformed from its former life as Dawn Princess for Princess Cruises, the ship joined the P&O fleet as Pacific Explorer after a major overhaul. New features included side-by-side waterslides with special effects, a kids waterpark, barefoot bowls green on the top deck, new bars and restaurants, a poolside lobster bar, and a supper club. The decor saw additions of modern art, high quality furnishings, chandeliers and moody lighting.

Oceania Cruises

Dates: Septemeber 2019

Details: As part of OceaniaNEXT, Regatta received the same sweeping refit that was first introduced aboard Insignia during its December 2018 refit. Miami-based Studio DADO reimagined Oceania's R-Class ships with entirely updated staterooms, suites and public spaces that shed the formerly dark décor of these vessels and replaced it with new softer colors inspired by the sea, along with new furnishing, décor, lighting options, and more. Oceania also took the time to integrate new technological options into this refit, including USB ports and a state-of-the-art interactive televisions system in all accomodations.

Dates: November - December 2018

Details: As part of the OceaniaNEXT project, Insignia was the first Regatta-class ship to get a brand new look. Staterooms and suites got new furnishings and decor, with a lighter look. Bathrooms received new fixtures, lighting and glass shower doors. The Grand Dining Room and Grand Staircase in the Reception Hall both added new chandeliers, and Martinis swapped its country house look for a modern vibe inspired by Santorini.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Sun Princess

Date: June 2018

Details: During its refurbishment, Sun Princess received new Club Class mini-suites, along with the Club Class dining room; the new Camp Discovery kids club; enhanced shopping spaces; and the new Princess livery.

Dates: March 24 - April 3, 2018

Details: The ship's poolside grill was replaced by The Salty Dog Grill, while Prego Pizzeria was replaced by Slice. The ship also received the line's new Club Class Mini-Suites, a new premium stateroom category that takes the ship's junior suites and layers on several included perks, such as Club Class Dining, a reserved dining room with expedited seating and expanded options.

Dates: March 2018

Details: As part of a two-week dry dock in Singapore, Sapphire Princess received the line's signature logo on its bow; the addition of the Club Class Mini-Suite stateroom category; updated equipment in the fitness room; Princess Luxury Beds in all cabins; new carpeting and upholstery throughout the ship; updated spa treatment rooms; and revamped kids' spaces with new educational programming.

Ship: Star Princess

Dates: January 2018

Details: As part of a two-week, multimillion-dollar dry dock that began in late December 2017, Star Princess received an enhanced Sabatini's (with a new look and menu in partnership with Chef Angelo Auriana, Executive Chef and partner at land-based The Factory Kitchen and Officine BRERA); Princess Luxury Beds in all cabins; new carpeting and upholstery throughout the ship; updated spa treatment rooms; revamped kids' spaces with new educational programming; and the addition of Under Armour apparel in the shops.

Ship: Sea Princess

Dates: November 2017

Details: Sea Princess received the line's new Club Class Mini-Suites featuring VIP amenities, a new Movies Under the Stars screen and Princess Luxury beds in all cabins; its Crooners Bar was updated with a new design; Cafe Corniche received a new Italian menu and The Wheelhouse Bar got a revised beverage menu. The ship's youth and teen centers were also be refurbished.

Ship: Pacific Princess

Dates: May 2017

Details: Not available at this time.

Ship: Dawn Princess

Dates: May 2017

Details: Dawn Princess will leave the Princess Cruises fleet and join P&O in Australia, to be renamed Pacific Explorer, with new bars, restaurants and a supper club, two waterslides, a waterpark, and a barefoot bowls green on the top deck.

Ship: Regal Princess

Dates: April 2017

Details: Not available at this time.

Ship: Diamond Princess

Dates: March 2017

Details: Not available at this time.

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Dates: March 2017

Details: Caribbean Princess received seven new food and beverage options including the World Fresh Marketplace, Salty Dog Grill, Planks BBQ, Steamers Seafood, Slice, The Mix and Coffee & Cones.

Ship: Grand Princess

Dates: December 2016

Details: Grand Princess received Princess Luxury Beds, as well as the line's new Camp Discovery program, which includes revamped kids' spaces, as well as programming that leverages the line's partnership with Discovery.

Ship: Royal Princess

Dates: September 2016

Details: Royal Princess was the first Princess ship to receive the line's new livery design. The ship also received minor upgrades including that of the midship staircase, which is now public, and the addition of new Princess Luxury Beds, developed by board certified sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus and HGTV Designer Candice Olson, to all cabins.

Ship: Ruby Princess

Dates: December 2015

Details: Ruby Princess upgrades include Share, a new restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Curtis Stone; the Salty Dog Gastropub, a new dining experience within the Wheelhouse Bar; new Princess Luxury Beds; and revamped entertainment.

Ship: Emerald Princess

Dates: November 2015

Details: Recent dry dock upgrades include the addition of celebrity chef Curtis Stone's Share restaurant, which replaced Sabatini's; the Salty Dog Gastropub at the Wheelhouse Bar; Princess Luxury Beds; and new theater entertainment.

Ship: Crown Princess

Dates: May 2015

Details: Crown Princess' upgrades were mainly cosmetic, including new carpeting and furnishings as well as upgraded technology in various areas of the ship.

Ship: Sun Princess

Dates: August 2013

Details: Sun Princess received a new atrium, sushi bar and an upgraded Horizon Court buffet dining area. The Lotus Spa was completely renovated, as were the ice cream bar and outdoor dining space.

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Dates: January 7 - February 4, 2012

Details: Princess' signature elements -- including the Piazza and Movies Under the Stars outdoor cinema -- were added to the ship during the monthlong makeover. The ship also gained an upgraded buffet and a new top-deck "lawn court" (artificial grass) for putting, bocce and croquet.





Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Dates: March 2018

Details: Seven Seas Mariner received a comprehensive upgrade, with similar refurbishments to Seven Seas Voyager.

Ship: Seven Seas Voyager

Dates: October-November 2016

Details: Seven Seas Voyager will receive a comprehensive upgrade, receiving additions inspired by the fleet's newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer. Penthouse, Concierge and Deluxe Suites will be redesigned with Elite Slumber Beds, marble-accented bathrooms and sitting areas with new artwork. French restaurant Chartreuse will replace Signatures, and La Veranda will get a structural change with a more open buffet. Other public areas receiving upgrades include Compass Rose, the Pool Grill, Voyager Lounge, the reception area, the Coffee Connection, Connoisseur Lounge, card room, shops, casino and the Canyon Ranch SpaClub.

Dates: October 2013

Details: Voyager underwent redecoration of all Penthouse Suites and Horizon and Observation lounges. It also got custom-crafted furnishings, wall coverings, original artwork, new lighting and new carpets. New furniture was added to the Deck 11 relaxation area and to Deck 12.

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

Dates: April 2016

Details: Seven Seas Navigator got the biggest refurbishment in its 25-year history. All cabins were completely redecorated and received new furniture, bedding, soft goods and artwork. The Compass Rose, the ship's main restaurant, was overhauled with new lighting, color schemes, furniture and table settings. Also getting a contemporary makeover was La Veranda, the ship's casual venue. On Navigator's main "street," bars and lounges were modernized, including the addition of a dedicated coffee cafe. The existing cigar bar was eliminated, and a brand new library was constructed. The pool deck was reconstructed, with new chaise lounges, teak decking, and the adjacent bar and grill all being replaced.





Royal Caribbean International

Dates: January to March 2020

Details: Freedom of the Seas underwent a Royal Amplified refurbishment, which touched on most elements of the ship including the addition of two waterslides (Typhoon and Cyclone), the Splashaway Bay water park, a redesigned Caribbean-themed pool deck, new eateries and bars and transformed kids and teen spaces.

Dates: November/December 2019

Details: As part of a $165 million full-ship Royal Amplified refurbishment Oasis of the Seas received all-new thrill attractions, pools, bars and dining venues, as well as some of the new concepts introduced on Symphony of the Seas. The ship now has a modified pool deck with new seating options, including day beds and hammocks, along with the 10-story Ultimate Abyss slide that debuted aboard Harmony of the Seas. Also added were new dining venues Portside BBQ, the first barbecue-themed eatery aboard a Royal Caribbean ship; El Loco Fresh, serving up fast Mexican fare; Playmaker’s Sports Bar and Arcade; and the candy-themed Sugar Beach. Oasis of the Seas was also outfitted with a dedicated karaoke bar and the Music Hall, which made its first debut on an Oasis-class vessel after originally debuting in 2014 aboard Quantum of the Seas. Also added were the Bionic Bar and two new family-friendly amenities, Mission Control: Apollo 18 Escape Room and the Clash for the Crystal City laser tag.

Dates: September 10 to October 20, 2019

Details: As part of a full-ship Royal Amplified refurbishment Voyager of the Seas received all-new thrill attractions, pools, bars and dining venues. Among the many new features it got included a Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, a new Vitality Spa, Battle for Planet Z laser tag, redesigned kids and teens spaces, and a new nursery for babies and tots. It also received 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area -- exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above.

Dates: March 2018

Details: Royal Caribbean invested $100 million in a massive six-week overhaul of Mariner of the Seas, which returned to the U.S. market after several years sailing in China. During the refurb the ship received a virtual reality trampoline attraction called SkyPad, the Perfect Storm duo of waterslides, a FlowRider surf simulator, laser tag and escape room experiences, a new-to-the-line bar called The Bamboo Room, Jamie's Italian (which replaces Giovanni's Table), Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, and more than 100 additional cabins. The ship lost the DreamWorks experience.

Dates: April 2018

Details:Independence of the Seas received a raft of new features including: Splashaway Bay aqua park, Izumi Asian restaurant, Panoramic Ocean View cabins a fish 'n' chip shop, an ice cream store and a sports bar. Also new were an Escape Room, SkyPad -- a top deck virtual reality trampoline attraction, and a laser tag arena. It also now features the Broadway musical, "Grease," onboard.

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Dates: October 16 to November 14, 2016

Details: Adventure of the Seas received FlowRider surf simulators, the cyclone and typhoon water slides, and the family-friendly Splashaway Bay aqua park.

Ship: Splendour of the Seas

Dates: April - June 2016

Details: Splendour of the Seas went into dry dock in spring 2016 and re-emerged in June 2016 as the latest Thomson Cruises' ship, Thomson Discovery. The "new" ship is the largest in the Thomson fleet and has the most features, with a rock-climbing wall and outdoor movie theater, as well as 40 percent of cabins with balconies.

Ship: Majesty of the Seas

Dates: April 2016

Details: During its refurbishment, Majesty of the Seas received a new poolside bar and movie screen, family-friendly hot tubs, a kids-only pool area with the Splashaway Bay aqua park and upgraded cabins.

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Dates: April 2016

Details: During dry dock, Jewel gained a number of new restaurant options (Asian, steakhouse, Italian), a new bar, the line's now-signature Royal Babies & Tots Nursery, a poolside movie screen and flat-screen TVs in cabins. Other changes included the addition of 42 new cabins, including a two-bedroom family room, and the addition of the line's hi-speed Voom Internet.

Ship: Empress of the Seas

Dates: Spring 2016

Details: After sailing its last cruise for Royal Caribbean International in March 2008, Empress of the Seas returned to the cruise line's fleet in late May 2016 after a refurbishment. The ship has spent the past few years sailing as Empress for Pullmantur, the Spanish sister company to Royal Caribbean.

Ship: Liberty of the Seas

Dates: January 2016

Details: During the dry dock, Liberty received the Perfect Storm water park, which includes the Tidal Wave, the first-ever boomerang-style slide at sea. Perfect Storm also features two side-by-side racer slides, Cyclone and Typhoon. Other additions included the kids-only Splashaway Bay, with water cannons and geysers. New dining venues that were added include Sabor, with its modern Mexican menu, and Giovanni's Table, an Italian trattoria serving family-style meals. Also new is the R Bar, decked out in a 1960s vibe and offering signature cocktails. Eighty-nine cabins also were added, including 26 panoramic ocean-view rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Ship: Explorer of the Seas

Dates: March 2015

Details: Explorer gained the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe and Giovanni's Table (Italian), as well as a Concierge Lounge for suite passengers and top-tier Crown & Anchor members, a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. On the technology side, the ship received digital signage, flat-screen TVs in cabins, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and a poolside Jumbotron.

Ship: Voyager of the Seas

Dates: October 2014

Details: To get Voyager of the Seas ready for its Australia debut, Royal Caribbean added a number of its signature features, including the FlowRider surf simulator. The line also upgraded the technology onboard, adding interactive signage throughout and "virtual balcony" cabins, essentially floor-to-ceiling flat-screen TVs that provide real-time views of what's going on outside the ship, a feature that debuted on fleetmate Navigator of the Seas. The line also added a number of restaurants, including Asian/sushi spot Izumi Japanese Cuisine, steakhouse Chop's Grille and Italian restaurant Giovanni's Table. The R Bar replaces the Champagne Bar, and a new Diamond Lounge for Crown & Anchor passengers was added. The ship features new releases from partner DreamWorks (and other studios) on the big screen in its 3D movie theater. The line also added a 220-square-foot movie screen poolside.

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Dates: April 2014

Details: Adventure of the Seas gained upgraded technology that includes digital signage, a poolside big screen, flat-screen TVs in staterooms and shipwide Wi-Fi. In the way of eateries, cruisers can now enjoy the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe and Giovanni's Table (Italian). A Concierge Lounge was added for suite passengers and top-tier Crown & Anchor members, while the Diamond Lounge caters to Diamond members. The Royal Babies & Tots Nursery is also now available for the youngest passengers.

Ship: Navigator of the Seas

Dates: February 2014

Details: Navigator of the Seas gained Park Cafe, Giovanni's Table (Italian), Sabor Modern Mexican and Izumi Asian Cuisine, as well as a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond Crown & Anchor Society members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery during dry dock. It also got the line's popular FlowRider surf simulator. Interactive signage, flat-screen in-cabin TVs, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and a poolside big-screen round out the technological offerings that were added. The line also introduced its first virtual balconies on any ship to Navigator of the Seas during the dry dock.





Ship: Vision of the Seas

Dates: October 2013

Details: Vision of the Seas gained the Chef's Table experience, Chops Grille (steakhouse) and Izumi (Asian), as well as a Concierge Lounge for suite passengers and top-tier Crown and Anchor members, a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. Shipwide Wi-Fi and a poolside screen were added, in addition to interactive signage and new cabin TVs.

Ship: Brilliance of the Seas

Dates: May 2013

Details: Brilliance of the Seas got a bevy of new dining options, including the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe (bistro) and Chops Grille (steakhouse), as well as a new family suite and Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. The ship now also boasts interactive signage, upgraded TVs in cabins, Wi-Fi from bow to stern, and a new big screen by the pool.

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Dates: May 2013

Details: Independence of the Seas got a cupcake shop and a Royal Babies & Tots Nursery, as well as digital signs, enhanced Wi-Fi and an outdoor movie screen.





Ship: >Legend of the Seas

Dates: February 2013

Details: Legend of the Seas received Wayfinder interactive signage, new cabin TVs, improved Wi-Fi and a giant outdoor screen. The ship also gained the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe (bistro deli), Chops Grille (steakhouse), Izumi (Asian), Concierge and Diamond lounges and a Royal Babies & Tots Nursery.

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Dates: December 2012

Details: During its 2012 dry dock, Enchantment of the Seas received the Chef's Table experience, the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery, a Diamond Lounge and a Concierge Loung. The ship also welcomed a giant outdoor screen by the pool, shipwide enhanced Wi-Fi, Wayfinder signage, upgraded stateroom TVs.

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Dates: December 2012

Details: Serenade of the Seas' new dining venues include Asian, steakhouse and Italian options. There's also a new bar, an outdoor movie screen area, new stateroom televisions and the line's now-signature Royal Babies & Tots Nursery.

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Dates: May 2012

Details: After a month-long dry dock, Grandeur of the Seas now has Asian, steakhouse and Italian restaurants, a new watering hole, the line's Babies & Tots Nursery for the youngest cruisers, and new technology in the form of enhanced in-cabin TVs and an outdoor big screen.

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Dates: April 2012

Details: The Royal Caribbean ship gained an outdoor poolside movie screen, a hot dog venue first introduced on Allure of the Seas, digital signage throughout, flat-screen TVs in cabins and improved Wi-Fi.

Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Dates: March 2012

Details: Rhapsody of the Seas' month-long dry dock included the addition of a number of Oasis-class dining options, plus a slew of new technology-based amenities (digital signage), and new bars and lounges.





Seabourn Cruise Line

Dates: December 2017

Details: Restaurant 2 was replaced with The Grill by Thomas Keller. Public areas and suites received a refresh, and the Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil program has been added.

Ship: Seabourn Quest

Dates: April 2016

Details: The ship got new carpeting in certain areas and new teak decking by the pool. All wood floors were refinished, and select furnishings and cabin soft goods were replaced. Restaurant 2 was transformed into The Grill by Thomas Keller.

Ship: Seabourn Sojourn

Dates: May 2015

Details: Sojourn gained four 516- to 538-square penthouse spa suites, located directly above the Spa at Seabourn facility. Each of the suites features a 172-square-foot balcony with views over the ship's stern and out to sea, as well as a living and dining area with seating for up to four, a separate bedroom, walk-in closet, a bathroom with tub, and a glass door and floor-to-ceiling windows onto the balcony.





Silversea Cruises

Dates: November 2019

Details: Silver Shadow was the last of Silversea's "classic" ships to receive updates based on the line's flagship, Silver Muse. Highlights included a revamped atrium; a new Arts Café; a complete overhaul of all suites, including upgrades of all cabin TVs; complete refurb of the buffet, La Terrazza and The Restaurant; expansion of La Dame; new steam room and sauna for Zagara Spa; an expanded casino; new teak decking and outside furniture and a new Connoisseur's Corner.

Dates: December 8 to 19, 2018

Details: The Restaurant received a full upgrade. Other public areas to get a refresh included La Dame, the casino, the card/conference room and the Zagara Spa. All passenger suites were updated with a new look inspired by Silver Muse, 40-inch flat-screen TVs with interactive programming and redone bathrooms. The nine Terrace Suites on Deck 5 were turned into Veranda Suites with private balconies. The line installed storage space and a crane for new Zodiac boats.

Dates: March 2018

Details: A 49-foot-long midsection will be added to Silver Spirit during a major refurbishment. The additional space will allow for new suites: 26 Veranda Suites, six Silver Suites and two Panorama Suites. Other upgrades include new dining venues and decor in suites and public areas indoors and out, all inspired by sister ship Silver Muse. Technical upgrades will also be made.

Ship: Silver Cloud

Dates: August 2017

Details: Silver Cloud underwent a major refurbishment to become Silversea's fourth luxury expedition ship. The 296-passenger ship was refit to carry just 260 passengers and converted into an ice-class ship. It also received a fleet of 18 Zodiac watercraft to carry onboard.

Ship: Silver Discoverer

Dates: October 2016

Details: The focus of Silver Discoverer's makeover was on public spaces. The Restaurant was remodeled with a more modern look, the pool grill got new furniture and the Discoverer Lounge was remade from a breakfast venue into an upscale lounge. The Explorer Lounge received new furniture and AV technology.

Ship: Silver Wind

Dates: October 2016

Details: Suites were refreshed, with interactive TVs and on-demand movies added to every cabin. The Restaurant and La Terrazza received new furniture and carpet or hard-wood parquet. The sun deck got all new teak decking. Two new satellite antennas were added to increase Internet speeds.





Windstar Cruises

Ship: Star Pride

Dates: April 2016

Details: A $3-million renovation continued the enhancements made to Star Pride when it transferred from the Seabourn fleet to Windstar. The AmphorA dining room remodel was completed, and the Lounge, Veranda and screening room were renovated.

Ship: Wind Spirit

Dates: April 2015

Details: Upgrades were made to the yacht's cabins, including new sofas and more sitting space.

Ship: Wind Surf

Dates: Winter 2014

Details: Wind Surf saw refurbishments to its public spaces during a dry dock just before 2015.

Ship: Wind Star

Dates: November 2013

Details: Upgrades to cabins included inserting sitting nooks and more fold-out surface space.



