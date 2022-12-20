Late vs. Early Booking: When to Book a Cruise for the Best Price

Unfortunately, we haven't been able to find a one-size-fits-all rule for determining the precise day when your cruise fare will be lowest. What we can do is give you some advice about booking early vs. booking late, so you can find a great cruise deal -- if not the absolute lowest price -- on your next sailing.

The biggest question on every cruiser's minds is, "When should I book my cruise to get the best price?" The cruise lines tell us to book early, announcing itineraries 18 months or more in advance and touting early booking specials. But our friends tell us stories of getting an amazing deal two months before sailing, and we're intrigued by the various last minute specials advertised by cruise sellers. We want a handy formula for determining that sweet spot when cruise fares are at their lowest.

However, the cruise line's plans can also change between when you book and when you cruise. Be flexible when booking early because circumstances change and the cruise line reserves the right to alter the itinerary or bump you off the ship for a charter.

In addition to low introductory fares, cruise lines may also offer extra perks for early bookers, such as free airfare, a complimentary upgrades, drink packages or an onboard credit. Even better, most lines only require a small initial deposit to hold your cabin, so if your plans change in the following months, you can cancel without a hassle.

Many cruise lines come out with their best fares when itineraries first go on sale, and then raise the rates as the ships sell out. This is especially true with luxury cruises, new or popular mainstream ships and Disney cruises that tend to book up well in advance. Booking early also gets you your pick of cabins -- especially if you want a suite or a specific room, including solo cabins -- and dining times.

Booking a Cruise Late

For ships that sell out more slowly, or unexpectedly encounter a rash of cancellations before final payment, cruise lines may slash rates at the last minute to fill empty cabins. Look for deals starting 90 days before sailing. That's when you might find inside cabins for $50 per person, per night, on a weeklong cruise, and great deals on outside and balcony cabins. Related: 5 Ways to Save With a Last Minute Cruise

What you won't find are low rates on fancy suites or prime cabin locations. You'll also need to be flexible on specific ships, itineraries and sail dates to make the most of booking a cruise late. You need to go where the inventory is; if your dream cruise is filling up, the last minute rates will be higher not lower.

Keep in mind as well that the days of the "fire-sale" are long gone. Rather than blowing out prices on last-minute voyages, many cruise lines have started upping their amenity games when it comes to attracting last-minute cruisers (though superb discounts can still be found). Related: Cheap Antarctica Cruises: How to Find the Best Antarctica Cruise Deals