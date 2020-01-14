21 Signs You're a Cruise Addict

Anyone can say they're addicted to cruising. It's easy to get hooked after one week of basking in the sun and fresh salty air, hopping around exotic lands without a worry in the world. But it takes a special set of credentials to actually bear the label.

Cruise addicts are fully aware — and accepting — of their condition. We're not talking about the guy with the Royal Caribbean tattoo or the family with a Carnival funnel on their minivan (you're welcome for that idea). Most cruise addicts like to keep a low profile.

To determine how much of a cruise addict you really are, we've made a list of 21 obvious warning signs. How many apply to you? Related: 11 Signs You Should Not Buy a Cruise Beverage Package

You basically work to fund your next cruise

Your smartphone and/or computer wallpaper is a cruise ship or destination

You unwittingly use cruise lingo throughout the day (Example: Referring to your bedroom as a cabin)

Some of your closest friends are people you met while cruising

You suffer from Post-Cruise Depression

You plan your next cruise while onboard — or before! — your current one

You're a top-tier member of at least one cruise line

Other cruisers always come to you for tips and tricks you've accrued over time

Your home is full of cruise-related decor, memorabilia or souvenirs

Most of your conversations always lead to cruising

You've memorized the layout of a number of ships

That swaying motion you feel after you disembark no longer fazes you

You can count the exact number of days until your next cruise

On holidays and birthdays, you always receive at least one cruise-related gift

You could spend hours on cruise sites

You've planned an imaginary cruise just to get your fix

When you get invited somewhere, you have to double-check your calendar to make sure you're not cruising

You've hosted a Cruise Critic meet-and-mingle

A world cruise is one of your biggest fantasies

You're never fully unpacked