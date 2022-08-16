7 Major Cruise Booking Mistakes to Avoid

To help you navigate the often confusing cruise booking process, read on for our top seven things not to do when you book a cruise. Your next vacation will thank you.

No, it's not. Booking a cruise is one of the more complicated vacation purchases you can make. Why? Picking a hotel or choosing a rental car include fewer details to consider that will have an impact on your vacation. There's a host of factors to think about when booking a cruise, starting with the ship you select, itinerary you want, cabin category and food and dining package options. And that's just for starters.

Cruise booking mistakes can ruin what you thought was a carefully planned trip. They make it seem so easy -- one minute you're browsing itineraries and the next minute you're filling in your name and credit card details. But is it really that easy?

If you see a good price on the cabin you want, it's often better to book it on the spot (so long as you've done a bit of research and planning). Most deposits are refundable before final payment, helping to take some worry out of the process. If you delay your booking, your mistake might mean higher prices and rooms that aren't your ideal.

Wave season deals -- the best time of year for booking a cheap cruise -- start just after the New Year and last into March. However, cruise lines are constantly promoting one-day to one-week sales closer to a ship's embarkation date. Why does that matter when it comes to booking a cruise? As ships start to sell out, the best prices and the best cabins disappear.

Pay careful attention to the type of cabin you're choosing and where it's located on the ship. This is one vacation component where paying a little bit more for a higher category or better location can make a huge difference in your good time.

That's because cruise rooms come in an astonishing array of shapes and sizes. Inside cabins are often the cheapest, but the lack of windows or daylight in many might not be for everyone. Or maybe you're a light sleeper and happen to book a room next to the anchor or ship propulsion.

We get it. For people looking for a true last-minute escape and don't have to deal with complicated travel plans to reach port, any cabin just might do the trick. But if your cruise is a vacation that you've been planning for a long time, carefully considering the type of cabin you want is critical.

3. Not Coordinating Airfare, Hotel and Parking Can Lead to Missing Your Cruise

It's easy to get lost in the excitement of cruise shopping. But for most travelers who live far from their embarkation port, there are other travel logistics to consider. Flights, hotels, transportation to the cruise terminal or parking are all on the list of things to arrange long before your cruise departure date.

If you're using a travel agent, they should handle flights and any hotels you need pre- or post-cruise. Keep in mind, though, that they might not arrange parking if you are driving to the port or even your transfers between the airport and cruise terminal.