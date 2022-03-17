Let us clear up some of the mystery about when you need a passport for a cruise -- and what happens in an emergency if you cruise without a passport.

The rules regarding whether U.S. citizens need a passport for their cruises are a bit confusing. You might be driving to an American homeport but visiting foreign countries on your trip -- do you need a passport for a cruise? While it's more obvious what to do when an international flight is involved, you might be surprised to know that certain U.S.-based sailings allow you to cruise without a passport. But just because some cruise passport requirements allow for “no passport cruises,” doesn't mean you should leave without one.

Keep in mind that cruise passport requirements can change based on certain shore excursions, too. For example, any time you cross a land or sea border into a foreign country, you’ll need a passport, whether it's riding Alaska's White Pass and Yukon Railway or taking day trips to smaller Caribbean islands. Additionally, it's a good idea to check entry requirements of all individual ports in your itinerary, as you might need a visa as well.

Point blank: If your cruise embarks or disembarks in a foreign country, including Canada, you will always need your passport for the cruise. You'll also need a passport for a cruise that begins and ends in different U.S. ports.

When You Don't Need a Passport to Cruise: The Closed-Loop Exception

We often get the following questions related to cruise passport requirements: Do you need a passport to cruise to the Bahamas? Do you need a passport for a Caribbean cruise? Do you need a passport for an Alaska cruise?

The answer to all of these questions is no -- as long as you’re taking a closed loop cruise. Closed loop cruises -- cruises that travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda but start and end from the same U.S. homeport -- are an example of cruises that don’t require a passport. However, there are, of course, some caveats to being the exception to the rule.

First and foremost, if you choose to do a closed-loop cruise without a passport, you will still be required to show a government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of citizenship (a certified copy of your birth certificate) to get back into the U.S. after your cruise. Requirements can change by port, so, be sure to check the entry requirements of the specific cruise ports you plan to visit.