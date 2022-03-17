Do You Need a Passport to Go On a Cruise?

We often get the following questions related to cruise passport requirements: Do you need a passport to cruise to the Bahamas? Do you need a passport for a Caribbean cruise? Do you need a passport for an Alaska cruise? The answer to all of these questions is no -- as long as you’re taking a closed loop cruise.Closed loop cruises -- cruises that travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda but start and end from the same U.S. homeport -- are an example of cruises that don’t require a passport. However, there are, of course, some caveats to being the exception to the rule. First and foremost, if you choose to do a closed-loop cruise without a passport, you will still be required to show a government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of citizenship (a certified copy of your birth certificate) to get back into the U.S. after your cruise. Requirements can change by port, so, be sure to check the entry requirements of the specific cruise ports you plan to visit. And remember, just because you don't need a passport to return to the U.S. does not mean that you don't need one to enter one of the foreign countries on your itinerary. For example, Martinique and Guadeloupe require cruisers show passports to enter the port, even on closed-loop sailings.