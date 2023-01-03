Read on for our breakdown of Port Canaveral, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Canaveral and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Orlando cruise port.
Port Canaveral has seven cruise terminals, each with its own unique address on either the North Side or South Side of the shipping channel. Review your boarding documents to confirm which specific terminal you should arrive at.
Port Canaveral A Terminals (North Side) - Exit 54A
Cruise Terminal #5 - 9245 Charles Rowland Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Cruise Terminal #6 - 9241 Charles Rowland Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Cruise Terminal #8 - 9155 Charles Rowland Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Cruise Terminal #10 - 9005 Charles Rowland Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Port Canaveral B Terminals (South Side) - Exit 54B
Cruise Terminal #1 - 9050 Discovery Road, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Cruise Terminal #2 - 180 Christopher Columbus Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Cruise Terminal #3 - 220 Christopher Columbus Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL, 32920
Most Port Canaveral terminals are nonexclusive and shared by multiple ships, so general berthing is as follows:
A Terminals (North Side)
Terminal 5: Royal Caribbean
Terminal 6: Carnival Cruise Line
Terminal 8: Disney Cruise Line
Terminal 10: MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)
B Terminals (South Side)
Terminal 1: Royal Caribbean
Terminal 2: Overflow
Terminal 3: Carnival Cruise Line
If you're planning to drive to Port Canaveral from points north and south, take I-95 to North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral, and turn left onto North Atlantic Avenue. If you're coming from points east, such as Orlando, take State Road 528 to Port Canaveral, then use Exit 54A for A Terminals or Exit 54B for B Terminals.
There's ample parking outside of each terminal, mainly in covered parking garages that are easily accessible from the terminal.
Parking rates are flat fees and can only be paid by credit card. No cash is accepted onsite.
Each terminal has dedicated accessibility parking. The parking fee is waived for vehicles with special equipment, such as wheelchair ramps and lifts, or to those with Florida exemption permits. Oversize parking for RVs is also available at each terminal.
Orlando International Airport (MCO) is approximately 45 minutes west of Port Canaveral cruise terminals. Port Canaveral and the nearby area have outlets for major car rental companies, all serviced by shuttles to the port terminals.
If you're flying into Orlando with time to spare, a nice option is to rent a car there, use it to explore the area around the Cape then return it at the port before your cruise.
Mass transit options are limited. The closest Amtrak train stations are in Sanford and Orlando, and the closest Greyhound terminal is in Titusville, which is a 25-minute drive from the port. From any of these, you'll need to take a taxi, as the port is not serviced by local public transportation.
More practically, cruise lines offer direct airport to cruise terminal shuttles for those who pre-book the service. Contact your cruise line to make arrangements. Some area hotels also offer cruise terminal shuttle service.
Metered taxi service and rideshare services are readily available at MCO. Passengers are picked up on the second level on the arrivals curb.
There are limited services on the Port Canaveral property, but a few chain eateries may be found on Astronaut Boulevard in Cape Canaveral, which is less than a 10-minute drive from the terminals. Visitors will also find last-minute shopping and convenience stores in downtown Cape Canaveral.
Passenger and luggage drop off is available in front of the terminals. There are limited wheelchairs available for passenger assistance. If you require a wheelchair throughout the duration of your cruise, we recommend that you contact your cruise line for wheelchair rentals and further assistance.
Porters are available at each cruise terminal to assist with luggage.
Each terminal has ample bathrooms. A few restrooms are also available within parking garages.
Wi-Fi is available in Terminals 1, 3 and 6.
Seating in each cruise terminal is based on ship size, with ample seating for the expected passenger count.
Follow your cruise line boarding document's suggested time of arrival as local port security measures may not allow guests to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled check-in time.
Updated January 03, 2023