Read on for our breakdown of Port Canaveral, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Canaveral and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Orlando cruise port .

Port Canaveral has seven cruise terminals, each with its own unique address on either the North Side or South Side of the shipping channel. Review your boarding documents to confirm which specific terminal you should arrive at.

Most Port Canaveral terminals are nonexclusive and shared by multiple ships, so general berthing is as follows:

If you're planning to drive to Port Canaveral from points north and south, take I-95 to North Atlantic Avenue in Cape Canaveral, and turn left onto North Atlantic Avenue. If you're coming from points east, such as Orlando, take State Road 528 to Port Canaveral, then use Exit 54A for A Terminals or Exit 54B for B Terminals.

Each terminal has dedicated accessibility parking. The parking fee is waived for vehicles with special equipment, such as wheelchair ramps and lifts, or to those with Florida exemption permits. Oversize parking for RVs is also available at each terminal.

Parking rates are flat fees and can only be paid by credit card. No cash is accepted onsite.

There's ample parking outside of each terminal, mainly in covered parking garages that are easily accessible from the terminal.

Getting from the Orlando International Airport to Port Canaveral

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is approximately 45 minutes west of Port Canaveral cruise terminals. Port Canaveral and the nearby area have outlets for major car rental companies, all serviced by shuttles to the port terminals.

If you're flying into Orlando with time to spare, a nice option is to rent a car there, use it to explore the area around the Cape then return it at the port before your cruise.

Public Transit from the Orlando International Airport to Port Canaveral

Mass transit options are limited. The closest Amtrak train stations are in Sanford and Orlando, and the closest Greyhound terminal is in Titusville, which is a 25-minute drive from the port. From any of these, you'll need to take a taxi, as the port is not serviced by local public transportation.

More practically, cruise lines offer direct airport to cruise terminal shuttles for those who pre-book the service. Contact your cruise line to make arrangements. Some area hotels also offer cruise terminal shuttle service.

Orlando International Airport Taxi Service to Port Canaveral