Florida's Port Canaveral is ranked as the world’s second busiest cruise port in multi-day embarkation. The popular port is ideally situated for pre- and post-cruise fun due to its proximity to Orlando attractions, Cocoa Beach and the Kennedy Space Center.

Read on for our breakdown of Port Canaveral, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Canaveral and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Orlando cruise port.