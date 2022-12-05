Cruise Lines That Offer Free Cruises for Kids

Luxury line Paul Gauguin Cruises whose ships sail exotic itineraries in French Polynesia, always allows third passengers ages 17 and under to sail free when sharing a cabin with two paying cruisers. (The offer is for the cruise only, and airfare and taxes are additional.) The ships in this fleet don't have dedicated facilities for kids, but they do offer the complimentary Moana Explorer program on summer and December holiday sailings (although it's free, places on the program must be reserved at the time of booking.). Children ages seven to 15 can participate in nature-themed activities, such as naturalist-led island excursions, star-gazing through an onboard telescope and learning about marine life through ocean-themed games. If your child is mature, well-behaved, curious about the environment and a fan of water sports, there's no reason why a cruise with this line wouldn't be enjoyable.