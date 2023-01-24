Why it's great: Available on Freedom-, Oasis- and Quantum-class ships, as well as Navigator of the Seas, the FlowRider is the only place at sea where you can hang ten on a 40-foot-long surf simulator. Friends and families can take photos and watch your progress from the aptly named Wipe Out Bar. FlowRider is included in your cruise fare, and no reservations required, but you'll have to sign a waiver before you're allowed to give it a go. Never tried surfing? You can stick with less risky "bodyboarding," or opt for private coaching, which is available to help refine your skills for a charge.