Best Cruises for Kids

The ships -- and cruise lines -- that follow are our top cruises for kids. Every family's travel style is different, so these are certainly not the only ships to consider. Think of them as a starting point as you narrow your choices for an unforgettable family vacation at sea.

Once it was a struggle to find ships that were kid-friendly, now the challenge is wading through the bevy of child-friendly activities, kids clubs and family cabins to determine which cruise ships are best for your youngsters. To make decisions even trickier, ships vary greatly, not just from line to line but within fleets, making some better than others in terms of onboard activities. We tend to recommend cruise lines' newer ships because the facilities were designed for families from the outset and have more space for fun activities such as water parks, ropes courses and rock-climbing walls.

1. Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Anthem of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas

Why: These ships, Royal Caribbean's largest, are ideal for families with kids of all ages, as well as multigenerational family groups. The Oasis-class ships have an impressive selection of family-friendly activities and entertainment -- multiple pools, a 3D theater, rock-climbing walls, ice skating rink, two FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline and parades in the indoor promenade.

The two newest of this class -- Symphony and Harmony -- also boast the Ultimate Abyss slide, a 10-story drop through light- and sound-effects, ending on the Boardwalk, which would be suitable for older kids (Must be at least 43 inches tall to slide.). The entrance on Deck 16 is a through the open jaws of a massive and unmistakable anglerfish -- probably the most terrifying part of the whole ordeal, as the ride is over in a matter of seconds.

Anthem of the Seas has a more sophisticated vibe, but many of its attractions will wow families. They include the SeaPlex (featuring bumper cars, rollerskating, video games and more), the first skydiving simulator at sea and the North Star, a London Eye-esque ride that takes passengers in a glass capsule 300 feet above the ocean. As well as a stunning aft theater, Two70, with a performance that showcases the ship's mind-blowing technology.

Parents and grandparents can enjoy adults-only Solariums, and a plethora of dining and evening entertainment options. With nursery care and after-hours fun in the kids clubs, adults can enjoy grownup time in the evenings while kids play or sleep. (Voyager- and Freedom-class ships are also great choices for families.)

Kids Club: A sizable amount of real estate is dedicated to the kids clubs on all of these ships, with separate areas for toddlers, kids and tweens/teens. You'll also find a theater, arts and crafts workshop, science lab, video arcade and the Scratch DJ Academy (not on Anthem of the Seas). The Royal Tots and Royal Babies programs provide interactive classes and activities (when children are accompanied by a parent) for children from 6 months to 36 months old, as well as drop-off babysitting services, and toddler-friendly play spaces. The Adventure Ocean play spaces cater to Aquanauts (ages 3 to 5), Explorers (6 to 8) and Voyagers (9 to 11). Tweens and teens (12 to 17) have their Living Room coffeehouse-style hangout and Fuel disco. The counselors are some of the friendliest and most engaging in the business.

Kid-Friendly Features: Plenty of family staterooms and loft suites mean room for the family to spread out. There's even a Royal Family cabin that sleeps eight, and Symphony's Ultimate Family Suite with a slide, LEGO wall and games aplenty.