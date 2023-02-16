  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
6 Best Sun Princess Cruise Tips
6 Best Sun Princess Cruise Tips
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
5 Best Celebrity Equinox Cruise Tips
5 Best Celebrity Equinox Cruise Tips
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
Princess Cruises FAQ
Princess Cruises FAQ
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
Short Cruises on Queen Elizabeth: 10 Things You Need to Know
Short Cruises on Queen Elizabeth: 10 Things You Need to Know
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise

5 Best Diamond Princess Cruise Tips

Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

Diamond Princess

Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, which is based in Asia and spends most of the northern summer in Japan, is a smart looking vessel with plenty of deck space and places to wine and dine. The most recent renovation added a few features aimed at the Japanese market, but they will delight any cruiser who is looking for something different.

Tip 1: Consider a naked dip at the bathhouse

The ship's Izumi Japanese Bathhouse is the big talking point. Spread out over a huge area on Deck 15, it offers segregated bathing areas for men and women, comprising hot baths (both indoors and outdoors under retractable roofs) along with saunas, steam rooms and massage showers. Passengers can book two-hour soaking sessions where they have the option to take their swimsuits off or leave them on.

Diamond Princess - Pool

Tip 2: Find all four swimming pools

Diamond Princess is so big that some passengers never discover all the pools onboard. For a bit of quiet, head to the Lotus Pool at the bow; for a view of the ship's wake, the Terrace Pool is the place to be.

Tip 3: Savour the sushi and sashimi

The 66-seat Kai Sushi is one of only two Japanese restaurants on Princess ships. (The other is on Sun Princess.) An array of delicious sushi and sashimi is priced from US$4 for two. (Try the Shimi Saba -- aka, cured blue mackerel.) "Sextet arrangements" -- two slices each of six items of sashimi -- cost US$24.

Diamond Princess - Pacific Moon

Tip 4: Choose "anytime dining"

There's plenty of places for people who select the 'anytime dining' dinner option. Diners can choose between or try all four restaurants -- Santa Fe, Vivaldi, Pacific Moon and Savoy -- without being locked into the same time (or table) every evening; menus are the same every night in all four restaurants.

Tip 5: Escape to the Sanctuary

Peace-seekers should head to the Sanctuary for a few hours of child-free bliss, sunbathing, cooling down with Evian water spray from waiters and ordering from the light food menu. Passes are available for half a day or a full day.

Updated February 10, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$899 - 7-Nt. Bermuda – Up to $2,000 to Spend & Free Drinks
3
$2,749 - 7nt Hawaii Balcony: exclusive up to $1700 OBC, 2nd guest free + free drinks, dining, excursions
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent