5 Best Pacific Dawn Cruise Tips

Pacific Dawn sails around Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific and offers plenty of fun in the sun and an appealing laid-back party vibe each evening. Delicious specialty dining, live music, cocktail bars and a fabulous whisky selection are there for the discerning cruiser, but the pool deck is where the action is. Read on for our Pacific Dawn tips.

1. Don't Miss the Sailaway Party

The fun begins on the pool deck immediately after the safety drill ends. P&O's entertainers get everyone in the party mood by performing snippets from all their shows, so grab a drink and enjoy the sights and sounds, or have a dance in the ocean breeze as the ship heads out to sea. Related: 5 Free Things to Do on Pacific Adventure

2. Catch a Show at the Theatre

Spectacular nightly shows are held in the Marquee Theatre, where an enormous LED screen -- the centrepiece on stage -- acts as a stunning backdrop to the shows performed by the ship's troupe of talented entertainers. Don't miss Seven, a musical based on the Seven Deadly Sins. Shows are always popular, so you'll need to get in early. Related: Onboard Entertainment UK Style: The 6 Best Cruise Lines

3. Sing Along on the 'Disco Diver'

Do you love music and waterslides? There are two fully enclosed slides on Pacific Dawn but the Disco Diver pumps out hits like 'Rock Lobster' and 'Jump' as you zoom down the slide in the dark surrounded by strips of flashing lights. Related: Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not

4. Get Centred at the Centrum

If peace and quiet is more your style, the Centrum is for you. Not only are there shops on the various levels, but many nooks are tailor-made for reading, watching the waves or observing the parade of passengers wandering through. Related: The 5 Most Underrated Cruise Experiences

5. Book a Seat at the Chef's Table