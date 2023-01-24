  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Ovation of the Seas: What Can I do for Free?
Ovation of the Seas: What Can I do for Free?
Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?
Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?
Pacific Explorer vs. Pacific Dawn
Pacific Explorer vs. Pacific Dawn
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
MSC Meraviglia vs. Harmony of the Seas
MSC Meraviglia vs. Harmony of the Seas
Meraviglia Class vs. Seaside Class on MSC Cruises
Meraviglia Class vs. Seaside Class on MSC Cruises
Top 10 Pacific Explorer Tips
Top 10 Pacific Explorer Tips
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
5 Best Pacific Dawn Cruise Tips
Pacific Dawn

5 Best Pacific Dawn Cruise Tips

5 Best Pacific Dawn Cruise Tips
Pacific Dawn
Tiana Templeman
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Pacific Dawn sails around Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific and offers plenty of fun in the sun and an appealing laid-back party vibe each evening. Delicious specialty dining, live music, cocktail bars and a fabulous whisky selection are there for the discerning cruiser, but the pool deck is where the action is. Read on for our Pacific Dawn tips.

1. Don't Miss the Sailaway Party

The fun begins on the pool deck immediately after the safety drill ends. P&O's entertainers get everyone in the party mood by performing snippets from all their shows, so grab a drink and enjoy the sights and sounds, or have a dance in the ocean breeze as the ship heads out to sea.

Related: 5 Free Things to Do on Pacific Adventure

2. Catch a Show at the Theatre

Spectacular nightly shows are held in the Marquee Theatre, where an enormous LED screen -- the centrepiece on stage -- acts as a stunning backdrop to the shows performed by the ship's troupe of talented entertainers. Don't miss Seven, a musical based on the Seven Deadly Sins. Shows are always popular, so you'll need to get in early.

Related: Onboard Entertainment UK Style: The 6 Best Cruise Lines

3. Sing Along on the 'Disco Diver'

Do you love music and waterslides? There are two fully enclosed slides on Pacific Dawn but the Disco Diver pumps out hits like 'Rock Lobster' and 'Jump' as you zoom down the slide in the dark surrounded by strips of flashing lights.

Related: Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not

4. Get Centred at the Centrum

If peace and quiet is more your style, the Centrum is for you. Not only are there shops on the various levels, but many nooks are tailor-made for reading, watching the waves or observing the parade of passengers wandering through.

Related: The 5 Most Underrated Cruise Experiences

5. Book a Seat at the Chef's Table

This is high-end dining on the high seas. The evening starts with cocktails and canapes hosted by the executive chef, followed by a galley (kitchen) tour and dinner -- a degustation menu paired with wines -- for only 14 diners at their own table in the Wine Room of the Waterfront Restaurant. A fee applies, and bookings can only be made after you get onboard.

Related: What Is the Chef's Table Dining Experience on a Cruise?

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$479 - 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $2,250 to Spend, 50% All Fares, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More
3
$819 - 7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $3000 back & free tips + 50% off, free drinks & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent