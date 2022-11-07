5 Best Marco Polo Cruise Tips

If you're looking for a child-free cruise experience, climb aboard Marco Polo. You won't get the action-packed itineraries associated with larger cruise ships, but what you will get is a classic cruise on a friendly ship. Want to get the most out of your cruise? Simply follow our top five best Marco Polo cruise tips.

Tip 1: If You Like a Tipple, Consider the Drinks Package

You'll find drinks at a reasonable price on Marco Polo, with the daily cocktail coming in at around the £3 to £4 mark. However, if you like to keep the booze flowing, there's a drinks package priced at £17 per person, per night. Cheers!

Tip 2: Remember Your Adapters

Hair dryers are provided in the cabins, but some passengers prefer to have their own high-powered dryers or hair straighteners. If that's you, or you have other electrical equipment you wish to take, remember your adaptors. There are no British plugs, so take European or US adaptors.

Tip 3: Take in the Shows

While it's true that Marco Polo doesn't have the glitz and expansive facilities for shows that other ships do, don't be a party pooper and ignore what's on offer. What the ship does have are dedicated and talented entertainers who will perform their hearts out for you in the Marco Polo lounge, belting out Broadway numbers and favourites from Abba and Queen. Put it on your personal itinerary.

Tip 4: Mix up Your Dining Experience

The food offered on Marco Polo is plentiful and tasty. The Wardorf restaurant offers traditional cruise dining, often at tables set for four, six or eight passengers. Alternatively, opt for Marco's Bistro, which has a buffet, free seating and a more informal vibe. There is no extra charge for eating there.

Tip 5: Get Priority Embarkation