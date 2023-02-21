  • Newsletter
5 Best Marella Majesty Cruise Tips

Thomson Majesty
Thomson Majesty
Lucy Hunter
Contributor

Want to be entertained? Marella Majesty, which can accommodate 1,400 passengers, delivers. The ship has a great choice of restaurants and bars, a spa and a casino, and offers a lot of bang for your buck. Feast at the impressive Seven Seas Restaurant with its lavish five-course dining, or opt for the more intimate Four Seasons. The self-service Cafe Royale and alfresco Piazza San Marco are more laid-back choices for lunch. If we've whetted your appetite, here are our five best Marella Majesty cruise tips to turn your sailing into a right royal treat.

Tip 1: Banish Boredom

There is plenty to do aboard a Marella Majesty cruise, so there's no excuse for being bored. Head to the Jubilee Lounge for cabaret, comedy and West End-style shows. Catch live music at Royal Fireworks, or if you fancy a boogie, drop into the disco, Frame 52. In the daytime, it's used as a Pilates and yoga studio. There's also a gym and a full fitness programme, including volleyball, basketball and table tennis to work off all those cruise ship calories. Other daytime activities include quizzes and games in the Royal Fireworks lounge or sitting back and enjoying a scheduled movie screening.

Tip 2: Enjoy the View

If awe-inspiring views float your boat, head to the Royal Observatory bar. When it comes to romantic venues, not much can beat this spot, which is away from the bustle of the rest of the ship. It's the highest vantage point on the vessel and an ideal place to marvel at the ocean or spy the next exciting port you'll be visiting over a cocktail or two. It's perfect for special moments with your other half or for anyone who fancies some serenity at sea.

Tip 3: Make Time to Spa

Make sure you schedule in some pamper time. Marella Majesty is rightly proud of its spa facility, the Sana Wellness Centre. It boasts two saunas, which are free to use, and seven treatment rooms with different themes; one even has a hot tub. Take your pick from treatments that include massages, manicures and Ayurvedic treatments. There's also a couples' massage room, where the two of you can have your tension knots kneaded blissfully away.

Tip 4: Ocean View? Check First

Although more than half of Marella Majesty's 732 cabins have ocean views, only 28 have balconies, courtesy of a recent refurbishment. One-third of all cabins are interior rooms. Though they have all of the usual comforts, such as TVs and ensuite bathrooms with showers, there is no view. If you're the kind of cruiser who doesn't want to be stuck inside the cabin during the day, this shouldn't be a problem, but if not being able to catch a glimpse of the ocean from your cabin is a deal-breaker for your cruise, consider an upgrade to guarantee that view.

Tip 5: Grab a Seat

When Marella Majesty is fully booked and at sea, it's best not to delay in picking a place to sit in the morning, as there is limited availability for places to lounge around in the communal areas. When searching out a spot, be careful when selecting a seat on the rear deck. At times the funnel produces black soot, making it a less than pleasant experience.

Updated February 20, 2020

