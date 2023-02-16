5 Best Carnival Conquest Cruise Tips

A prime example of a warm-weather Carnival cruise ship, Carnival Conquest is meant to be experienced in destinations where the temperatures can soar into the 90s. With two pools, alfresco bars and eateries and enough outdoor seating (if not always by the pool) for just about everyone, Conquest is the perfect ship for people who love soaking up the sun, starting a conversation with strangers and just letting loose and relaxing. To help you make the most of your cruise, here are our five best Carnival Conquest cruise tips.

Tip 1: Eat in the Point Steak House on Night One

The Point Steakhouse on Carnival Conquest (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Dinner at the Point Steakhouse is not to be missed. For $38 per person, you get an appetizer, salad, indulgent entree, side and dessert. (You can have multiple appetizers and sides, though you'll have to pony up if you want a second entree.) And, if you go on the very first night of the cruise, you might also get a free bottle of wine. Stick to half a bottle on the first night and you've got free wine for your second dinner as well! Related: How Not to Gain Weight on a Cruise

Tip 2: Plan Ahead for "Faster to the Fun"

Fancy being among the first onboard? The limited-availability Faster to the Fun pass gives cruisers the opportunity to board in one of the first groups and get into their cabins before anyone else, but they sell out quickly so buy one (you only need one per cabin) as soon as you book. If you wait too long and they're sold out, we've heard from Cruise Critic members that you can score a pass by emailing the excursions department for your ship in advance to ask them when or if they'll be releasing more passes. Related: 5 Best Carnival Magic Cruise Tips

Tip 3: Take the Twister Plunge in the Morning

Waterslide on Carnival Conquest (Photo: Cruise Critic)

If you love a good water slide but don't enjoy competing with a large crowd for your spot on line, consider hitting the onboard Twister slide in the early morning. We're not talking 6:30 a.m. here, but the line for the slide at 10:30 a.m. is definitely shorter than at 2 p.m. You'll get to slip and slide your way down several times without a long wait. On port days the wait is short as well, as most people head off the ship leaving the slide relatively empty. Related: 5 Best Carnival Valor Cruise Tips

Tip 4: Bring an Outlet Expander

Built in 2002, just before the massive expansion of consumer electronic products, Carnival Conquest cabins have only one electrical outlet. Since most cruisers travel with multiple items that need to be charged regularly, one outlet just isn't going to suffice -- even if you're a solo traveler! Bring a small outlet expander (make sure it does not have surge protection built in as those are banned by cruise lines) to ensure you'll be able to charge a few things at a time, keeping everyone in the family happy. Related: 5 Things to Pack for Your First Cruise

Tip 5: Purchase Water Pre-Cruise

The water package you can purchase for your cabin (Photo: Cruise Critic)