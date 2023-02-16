5 Best Carnival Legend Cruise Tips

From live comedy shows to classic Broadway productions, Carnival Legend always has something on offer to keep you entertained. This is the all-singing, all-dancing version of cruise life, but there are also ways to relax in the adults-only Serenity deck or at a cafe with a barista-made coffee. Read our Carnival Legend cruise tips to learn how pack the most fun into your time onboard.
Crank up the fun in Carnival Legend's water park with a thrilling ride down Green Thunder -- the water slide that turns grown men into screaming little girls. Don't be scared: Accept the challenge early in the cruise, as it gives you significant bragging rights at the dining room table.
If you're older than 18, head to this outdoor lounge when you need a bit of peace and quiet. There are plenty of deck loungers, a few cabanas and a private bar, and most afternoons you can watch the sun sink into the ocean while being entertained by a solo musician. It feels like a holiday should.
You do have to pay a little extra to eat at Bonsai Sushi, but it's well worth it. The food -- including sushi rolls, sashimi, soups, sweets and sake -- is fresh, spicy and made to order. This is a great place for a long lunch (or dinner) on a sea day, with table service and a view of the chefs at work.
Karaoke is one thing. Lip Sync Battle is something else entirely. Don't miss the chance to "sing" on stage with backup dancers and a big audience. You'll work with coaches to choose a song and then lip sync battle it out in front of a raucous crowd. It's lots of fun, but it's not for the shy or fainthearted.
The pizza never stops on Carnival Legend. After a hard night partying in RedFrog Pub or Medusa's Lair Dance Club, you can drop into the Pizza Pirate, located in the Lido buffet, for a freshly made, piping hot, cheesy pizza, free of charge -- even at 4am.
