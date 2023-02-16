5 Best Carnival Legend Cruise Tips

From live comedy shows to classic Broadway productions, Carnival Legend always has something on offer to keep you entertained. This is the all-singing, all-dancing version of cruise life, but there are also ways to relax in the adults-only Serenity deck or at a cafe with a barista-made coffee. Read our Carnival Legend cruise tips to learn how pack the most fun into your time onboard.

Tip 1: Get Thunderstruck

Crank up the fun in Carnival Legend's water park with a thrilling ride down Green Thunder -- the water slide that turns grown men into screaming little girls. Don't be scared: Accept the challenge early in the cruise, as it gives you significant bragging rights at the dining room table. Related: Ultimate Abyss Slide on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Tip 2: How's the Serenity? Related: 7 Jaw-Dropping Cruise Ship Bathrooms

If you're older than 18, head to this outdoor lounge when you need a bit of peace and quiet. There are plenty of deck loungers, a few cabanas and a private bar, and most afternoons you can watch the sun sink into the ocean while being entertained by a solo musician. It feels like a holiday should.

Tip 3: Savour Sushi at Sea

You do have to pay a little extra to eat at Bonsai Sushi, but it's well worth it. The food -- including sushi rolls, sashimi, soups, sweets and sake -- is fresh, spicy and made to order. This is a great place for a long lunch (or dinner) on a sea day, with table service and a view of the chefs at work. Related: Bonsai Sushi on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Tip 4: Live out Your Rockstar Fantasy

Karaoke is one thing. Lip Sync Battle is something else entirely. Don't miss the chance to "sing" on stage with backup dancers and a big audience. You'll work with coaches to choose a song and then lip sync battle it out in front of a raucous crowd. It's lots of fun, but it's not for the shy or fainthearted. Related: Cruise Karaoke: Singing Along at Sea

Tip 5: Head to Bed Via the 24 Hour Pizzeria