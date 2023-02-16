  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
5 Best Carnival Freedom Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Freedom Cruise Tips
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
17 Best Ovation of the Seas Cruise Tips
17 Best Ovation of the Seas Cruise Tips
5 Best Celebrity Equinox Cruise Tips
5 Best Celebrity Equinox Cruise Tips
What Is Fun Ship 2.0?
What Is Fun Ship 2.0?
Q&A: Carnival Legend Hotel Director, Erik Speekenbrink
Q&A: Carnival Legend Hotel Director, Erik Speekenbrink
15 Things You'll Regret Not Doing on a Cruise
15 Things You'll Regret Not Doing on a Cruise
5 Free Things to do on Carnival Splendor
5 Free Things to do on Carnival Splendor
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

5 Best Carnival Legend Cruise Tips

Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend
Brian Crisp
Contributor

From live comedy shows to classic Broadway productions, Carnival Legend always has something on offer to keep you entertained. This is the all-singing, all-dancing version of cruise life, but there are also ways to relax in the adults-only Serenity deck or at a cafe with a barista-made coffee. Read our Carnival Legend cruise tips to learn how pack the most fun into your time onboard.

Tip 1: Get Thunderstruck

Crank up the fun in Carnival Legend's water park with a thrilling ride down Green Thunder -- the water slide that turns grown men into screaming little girls. Don't be scared: Accept the challenge early in the cruise, as it gives you significant bragging rights at the dining room table.

Related: Ultimate Abyss Slide on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Tip 2: How's the Serenity?

Related: 7 Jaw-Dropping Cruise Ship Bathrooms

If you're older than 18, head to this outdoor lounge when you need a bit of peace and quiet. There are plenty of deck loungers, a few cabanas and a private bar, and most afternoons you can watch the sun sink into the ocean while being entertained by a solo musician. It feels like a holiday should.

Tip 3: Savour Sushi at Sea

You do have to pay a little extra to eat at Bonsai Sushi, but it's well worth it. The food -- including sushi rolls, sashimi, soups, sweets and sake -- is fresh, spicy and made to order. This is a great place for a long lunch (or dinner) on a sea day, with table service and a view of the chefs at work.

Related: Bonsai Sushi on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Tip 4: Live out Your Rockstar Fantasy

Karaoke is one thing. Lip Sync Battle is something else entirely. Don't miss the chance to "sing" on stage with backup dancers and a big audience. You'll work with coaches to choose a song and then lip sync battle it out in front of a raucous crowd. It's lots of fun, but it's not for the shy or fainthearted.

Related: Cruise Karaoke: Singing Along at Sea

Tip 5: Head to Bed Via the 24 Hour Pizzeria

The pizza never stops on Carnival Legend. After a hard night partying in RedFrog Pub or Medusa's Lair Dance Club, you can drop into the Pizza Pirate, located in the Lido buffet, for a freshly made, piping hot, cheesy pizza, free of charge -- even at 4am.

Related: Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?

Updated February 20, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$899 - 7-Nt. Bermuda – Up to $2,000 to Spend & Free Drinks
3
$2,749 - 7nt Hawaii Balcony: exclusive up to $1700 OBC, 2nd guest free + free drinks, dining, excursions
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent