5 Weird Spa Treatments You'll Find on a Cruise

Cruise ship spas have gone way beyond offering standard massages and facials; on many vessels, you'll find treatments that could qualify as downright weird. If the price deters you from giving one of these crazy spa treatments a go, remember your onboard credit: You can't take it with you so you might as well use the money for a weird treatment you might not try at home.

Here are our picks for the top five weird spa treatments you'll find on a cruise:

1. Chocolate Indulgence Body Treatment

Body treatments are one area where spas try to outdo each other in sheer weirdness; in recent years, we've seen seaweed, wine and caffeine slathered on willing participants. But Princess takes the cake – chocolate cake, that is – with the Chocolate Indulgence Body Treatment. Part of the line's signature Chocolate Journey, the treatment involves a chocolate body mask that will leave you smelling like a candy bar. Sweet dreams, indeed.

2. Ionithermie

Found on several cruise lines, Ionithermie purports to help you lose inches by electronically stimulating your skin. First-hand reports say that, instead of feeling a constant, pleasing buzz, the electrodes used in the treatment intermittently activate, causing leg muscles to clench. Relaxing? Doubtful. Weird? Definitely.

3. 24 Karat Gold Facial

Hey, big spenders! If splurging for a top-of-the-line suite on Seabourn isn't rich enough for your blood, why not go for a beauty treatment that uses actual gold? The line claims that the gold leaf it applies has "beautifying powers" and that the 24-karat mask will tighten your skin and facilitate the removal of toxins. At $325, this crazy treatment certainly will leach money from your wallet.

4. Pinch & Roll Massage

Based in the South Pacific, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers a bevy of spa treatments that sound a little off the wall to us, including massages that incorporate Tahitian sand and volcanic rock. But we're more concerned with the Pinch & Roll, which is billed as using special "pinch and roll" movements to "remodel your silhouette and tone your skin." Signing up for a treatment that promises pain in its title? Weird. Oh, and ouch.

5. Visit to a Russian Banya