Port of Baltimore, also known as the Cruise Maryland terminal, is home to year-round sailings with Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean. Most passengers sailing from the Baltimore cruise port arrive from Washington D.C., Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and -- of course -- Maryland.
Read on for our breakdown of Port of Baltimore, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port of Baltimore and also see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Baltimore cruise port.
Cruise Maryland
2001 East McComas Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21230
The Port of Baltimore Cruise Maryland terminal serves Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean.
From the North:
Take I-95 South through the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, staying in the far right lane (bore 1) when going through the tunnel. Take Exit 55, Key Highway. Turn left at the traffic light (traveling under the overpass) onto East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland Terminal's entrance is approximately 350 feet on the right.
From the South:
Take I-95 North to Exit 55, Key Highway. When you exit, stay straight for approximately .08 miles on East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland Terminal's entrance is on the right.
From the West:
Take I-70 East toward Baltimore. Merge onto I-695 South (Baltimore Beltway) via Exit 91A. Drive 5.2 miles, and merge onto I-95 North via Exit 11A. Drive I-95 North for approximately 4.9 miles to Exit 55, Key Highway. When you exit, stay straight for approximately .08 miles on East McComas Street. Cruise Maryland's Terminal entrance is on the right.
No advance reservations are necessary for the secure, long-term parking lots located within walking distance of the Cruise Maryland terminal. Free shuttle service is available between the terminal and parking spaces.
The Port of Baltimore has a cashless system. Parking is payable upon arrival with credit card only.
You can drop off passengers and luggage before being directed to a parking spot. Passenger pick-up parking is available at no charge. A few area hotels offer stay-and-cruise packages that come with parking for the duration of the cruise, as well as transfers to and from the port.
There is no direct public transit route from BWI to the Port of Baltimore. Port of Baltimore cruise guests may pre-arrange an airport transfer through their cruise line when arriving the same day the cruise embarks. Reservations should be made with your cruise line at least five days prior to sailing.
BWI airport taxis are readily available. Lyft and Uber rideshares are also available. It is a 15-minute ride to the Port of Baltimore terminal from BWI.
Amtrak passengers arriving at Baltimore’s Penn Station will need to take a 15- to 20-minute taxi ride to the Cruise Maryland Terminal.
There are limited vending machine snacks at the terminal. A few fast-food options, a drugstore, and a grocery store are within a five-minute drive outside the Port of Baltimore terminal.
Additional shops for purchasing last-minute toiletries and other items, as well as restaurants to grab a meal before boarding, can be found 15 minutes away by cab in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.
Baltimore's cruise port does not provide wheelchairs for passenger use. The cruise lines do, but you must enter the terminal to access them. Arrangements should be made with your cruise line in advance if you require wheelchair boarding assistance. If wheelchairs are needed for the duration of the sailing, passengers must provide their own.
Porter service is available at Port of Baltimore. You can drop your tagged luggage with porters before you park, or you can take your own luggage with you when you board. The Baltimore cruise port suggests tagging carry-on luggage as well as checked bags.
There are limited restrooms within the Port of Baltimore terminal, each with diaper changing tables. There is no family restroom.
Free Wi-Fi service is available within the cruise terminal.
The terminal has a sitting area, but it's not nearly large enough to accommodate all passengers if there's a long delay.
For security reasons, lockers are not available at the Port of Baltimore cruise terminal.
Updated December 13, 2022