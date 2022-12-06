  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From: Azamara Quest in Australia
Just Back From: Azamara Quest in Australia
Top Lines for a Casual Luxury Cruise
Top Lines for a Casual Luxury Cruise
Top 10 Pacific Explorer Tips
Top 10 Pacific Explorer Tips
Things to Do in Southampton Before a Cruise
Things to Do in Southampton Before a Cruise
South Pacific Cruise Packing List
South Pacific Cruise Packing List
Monaco Grand Prix Cruises
Monaco Grand Prix Cruises
Monaco Grand Prix Cruise Tips
Monaco Grand Prix Cruise Tips
5 Reasons to Love Seabourn Cruises in Alaska
5 Reasons to Love Seabourn Cruises in Alaska
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
7 Things to Know About the Cheapest Luxury Cruise Cabins
7 Things to Know About the Cheapest Luxury Cruise Cabins

5 Best Azamara Cruise Tips

Chris Gray Faust
Executive Editor, U.S.
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Azamara

Azamara only has four ships: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit and a yet-unnamed ship. But what the line lacks in hardware, it more than makes up for in personality. By focusing on destinations -- including longer port stays and overnights -- and friendly, attentive service, the line has developed a loyal fan base that follows the ships on their worldwide itineraries.

Read on for our five best cruise tips for an Azamara sailing.

Azamara - Shoes

Tip 1: Bring Good Walking Shoes

With its focus on destinations, Azamara ships stay in port longer than other cruises-- which means you'll want to make sure you have the necessary gear for land excursions. Invest in comfy walking shoes and a hat if you're on one of the European itineraries, and bring bug spray if you're heading to a more nature-oriented part of the world. In all accounts, make sure you have your sunglasses, as the ship's routes tend to follow the sun.

Azamara - White Outfits

Tip 2: Pack a White Outfit

One of the line's signature events is a White Nights party, held at least once per cruise. While you won't be turned away if you aren't wearing white, it's nice to get into the spirit and join in. This is also one party where Azamara's usually sedate crowd gets up to boogie, so bring your dancing shoes.

Azamara - Concert

Tip 3: Don't Miss the AzAmazing Evening

You're not forced to attend the line's complimentary cultural event onshore, held at least one night per cruise. But you should, as they are often too good to pass up. Options might include a classical music concert in Ephesus or an homage to the Big Band era in Cherbourg. All in all, these behind-the-scene events are a nice complement to the line's destination focus by giving you access to places that you can't see on your own.

Azamara - Dining

Tip 4: Try the Specialty Restaurants

The ships have two specialty restaurants onboard: Prime C, a steakhouse, and Aqualina, which serves Mediterranean-influenced food. Both are quite good, and well worth the cover charge. (Suite passengers receive unlimited meals here.) At both restaurants, try to reserve a table at the aft windows -- the view is incredible.

Azamara - Pool

Tip 5: Get in the Water

Unlike other cruise lines, Azamara doesn't blast music by the pool, and the line rarely has many children onboard. So this is one time where you might have the pool and whirlpools all to yourself.  Don't forget to enjoy that.

Updated January 27, 2021

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,379 - 12nt Southern Carib Balcony: exclusive free tips, up to $2,000 back + 2nd guest free, drinks, more
3
$1,010 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Gratuities Included, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent