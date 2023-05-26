Blu and Luminae are upscale specialty restaurants dedicated to select passengers only on Celebrity Cruises . Aqua class guests can eat in the spa-inspired Blu for breakfast and dinner, while suite guests in The Retreat have exclusive access to Luminae but may request reservations for Blu as well.

Both restaurants are available across the fleet (except on Galapagos expedition ships). Because we know you sometimes base your cabin booking decisions on what is included, we did a head-to-head comparison of these two stunning restaurants.

Beware, though, the information may make your decision an even bigger challenge than you thought. If you think you are up to it, here are the details on Celebrity Luminae vs. Celebrity Blu.